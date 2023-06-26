Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group Departs Da Nang, Vietnam Following Port Visit

DA NANG, Vietnam -- The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) departed Da Nang, Vietnam, June 30, completing a visit that celebrated the 10th anniversary of the two countries’ Comprehensive Partnership. The port call marked the third visit of a U.S. aircraft carrier to Vietnam since 2018.

The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) along with the guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam (CG 54) and USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) departed following a five-day port call. The strike group will continue a regularly scheduled deployment in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Ship visits are a routine part of key cooperation among partners,” said Rear Adm. Pat Hannifin, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70/Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. “In Da Nang, Sailors engaged in both cultural exchanges and community projects and through these shared experiences, strengthened the bond between our people. U.S. - Vietnam defense cooperation is critical to upholding the rules-based maritime order. By working together we protect sovereignty, enhance domain awareness, improve humanitarian efforts, and uphold common values and interest in a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific region.”

Sailors participated in cultural and professional exchanges during community service events, sports competitions, ship tours and a formal reception aboard the aircraft carrier. Additionally, Navy musicians from the U.S. 7th Fleet Band performed free public concerts around the city.

“The culinary exchange was an amazing opportunity, and I really enjoyed myself,” said Culinary Specialist 1st Class Rechele Crawford. “They were all really friendly people, and I hope we left a good impression. I think that food really binds people together, and breaking bread with them, eating their cuisine, and teaching them the history of the chocolate chip cookie helped bring our countries together. I hope that the event worked towards building a stronger relationship with Vietnam.”

The three CSG ships hosted more than 1,000 guests for tours, professional exchanges, and a formal reception onboard the carrier attended by the U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper, as well as the Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Ho Ky Minh.

“I can't think of a better way than to have this carrier strike group here this week to represent our shared values of promoting a strong, independent, prosperous and resilient Vietnam,” said Ambassador Knapper. “I want to express my gratitude to Rear Admiral Hannifin, as well as the commanding officer of the USS Ronald Reagan and the crew for all of your commitment to peace, stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.”

The Ronald Reagan CSG is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.

