374th Medical Group Changes Command

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan -- Col. Gregory Richert assumed command of the 374th Medical Group from Col. Brad Brough during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 29.



Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, presided over the ceremony and the event was attended by family members of the incoming and outgoing commanders, members of the 374th MDG, and representatives from across the base.



“As medics, we are in charge of the most tremendous responsibility, and that's taking care of the greatest weapon system ever created, the human being,” said Brough. “Thank you for your hard work, your innovation, for keeping the Japanese and U.S alliance strong and giving me the opportunity to lead you.”



Brough leaves with several noteworthy accomplishments, to include leading the 374th MDG through the coronavirus global pandemic, guiding unprecedented medical response operations, which enabled the administration of 17,000 immunizations with 29 separate vaccination campaigns and achieving the second best Air Force vaccination rate. These efforts led Yokota to being the first installation in the Pacific Air Forces to return to health protection condition Alpha. This was accomplished while preserving the health and readiness of the force, notably by the astonishing zero COVID-19 hospitalizations or fatalities at Yokota Air Base.



The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass a baton, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust.



“My goal is to continue doing our job, providing outstanding care to the community without interruption,” said Richert. “Despite the problems we may have, it’s our job and we will do our best to achieve that.”



The 374th MDG provides healthcare services to military members, their families, and other authorized beneficiaries stationed at Yokota Air Base with a range of medical services including primary care, dental care, and specialty care. They also provide medical support through their pharmacy and mental health services, as well as provide emergency medical services. Additionally, the 374th MDG ensures medical personnel and equipment are available to support operational requirements and contingencies.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 01:43 Story ID: 448361 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE , TOKYO, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 374th Medical Group Changes Command, by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.