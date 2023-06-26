Carrier Strike Group 5 Welcomes Philippine Navy Sailors for Maritime Logistics Integration



By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins



SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 16, 2023) – Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 hosted sailors from the Republic of Philippine Navy aboard several strike group ships in the South China Sea during a maritime logistics demonstration that concluded June 16.



The Philippine Navy sent liaison naval officers (LNO) to several ships attached to CSG 5 to exchange maritime logistics operations knowledge in order to strengthen the U.S.-Philippines alliance.



"Events like this one are the reason we're here,” said Capt. Justin Harts, deputy commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.” The Philippine Navy is seeking to learn about interoperability with allies and partners, and they came to the right place. Not only did they get to observe underway replenishment operations in real time with the U.S. Navy, but they also had the opportunity to meet with strike group participants from Japan, Australia, and France to discuss common logistics practices that will allow them to sail side-by-side with likeminded navies from around the world who all share a common commitment to international law and the peaceful use of the high seas."



The Philippine Navy sailors that sailed aboard U.S. ships worked within deck operations and naval supply sectors and will use this experience to enhance their navy’s operations with underway replenishments.



While underway, the sailors participated in replenishment-at-sea (RAS) and fueling-at-sea (FAS) operations. Several of the sailors were sent to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), the flagship of CSG 5.



“Working on the aircraft carrier has been an exciting and unique experience,” said Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Anthony Hasil who serves aboard the weather high-endurance cutter BRP Emilio Jacinto (PS 35). “The crew (was) all very accommodating, and I learned a lot by getting hands-on experience working Station-15 during the FAS.”



The U.S. relationship with the Philippines is one of the most enduring in the Indo-Pacific region and continued efforts between the countries look to focus on increasing readiness and interoperability.



"It was an absolute honor to host our Republic of Philippine Navy allies aboard USS Rafael Peralta,” said Cmdr. Charles Cooper, commanding officer, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). “Having the opportunity to provide replenishment-at-sea training and assist them in expanding their at-sea replenishment capabilities was truly special. My crew takes pride in our ability to execute at-sea sustainment, and we are always happy to showcase that to our allies."



The group of LNOs experienced the RAS and FAS process from both the carrier and the escort ship perspectives.



“It’s a pleasure and it’s a great experience to be a ship rider on USS Robert Smalls,” said Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Nurjan Ahil who serves aboard the weather high-endurance cutter BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS 16). “I learned a lot and we’re looking forward to returning again for any other trainings or any other activities being conducted aboard the ship.”



The Ronald Reagan CSG is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

