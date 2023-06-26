Naval Special Warfare Center Welcomes New Command Master Chief; First SWCC To Hold Position

Naval Special Warfare Center (NSWCEN) welcomed CMDCM (SWCC) Joaquin Martinez as its newest command master chief, June 29.



Martinez, who most recently held the position of Deputy Force Master Chief at Naval Special Warfare Command, assumed the responsibilities as NSWCEN senior enlisted leader from CMDCM (SEAL) Neil Shaw.



Command master chiefs serve as command-level senior enlisted leaders and have a significant role in every aspect of command-wide readiness and mission accomplishment. They report directly to the commanding officer and work closely with the executive officer in the formulation and implementation of all policies concerning the morale, welfare, job satisfaction, discipline, utilization, and training of enlisted personnel. Additionally, they are directly responsible for the professional development of the command’s Chiefs Mess.



“It is an absolute honor to be selected as the Naval Special Warfare Center Command Master Chief,” said Martinez. “There have been many great SEAL Master Chiefs that paved the way for our process of selecting, assessing, and training our SEAL and SWCC operators. When I joined the Navy over thirty years ago, I could never have imagined that I would have been blessed with the opportunity to lead amongst our nation’s finest warriors. It is humbling to follow the long list of many respected leaders and legends of NSW.”



Martinez is a native of Ontario, California and a 1992 graduate of Chaffey High School. In September 1992, he enlisted in the Navy and attended boot camp at Naval Recruit Training Command, San Diego, Calif. He entered Special Warfare Combat Crewman (SWCC) training and graduated with Class 33 in August 2000.



“Prior to attending SWCC Training, I was a Boatswain’s Mate in the Fleet. The experience provided me a foundation of leadership and a view of the Chiefs Mess that resonates with me to this day. The SWCC community has matured over the years and continually evolved to meet the needs of Special Operations and the Navy. I've been fortunate to be a part of many key milestones that highlight how far we’ve come along,” said Martinez. “I'm honored that I have been selected as the first Special Warfare Boat Operator [CMDCM] from a pool of many talented SWCC and SEAL master chiefs. I feel it isn’t so much about ME getting selected as the [CMDCM], it’s about how far the community has come and how much faith is being put into our SWCC leaders.”



Martinez holds an AAS in Administrative Management from Excelsior College, a BS in Organizational Leadership, and a MS in Strategic Leadership with the University of Charleston, West Virginia. Additionally, he is a 2009 graduate of the Navy’s Senior Enlisted Academy, Class 149 and a 2019 graduate of the Command Master Chief / Chief of the Boat course.



“Today, we witness a truly historical moment as SBCM Martinez paves the way as the first SWCC to rise to the revered position of Command Master Chief at NSWCEN, forging a path of extraordinary accomplishment and inspiring a new era of possibilities for the entire NSW community,” said Capt. Mark Burke, commodore of NSWCEN. “As we cultivate SEALs and SWCC at our command, it is crucial to have the SWCC perspective represented at the pinnacle of senior enlisted leadership. As he takes the position, we ensure that the invaluable insight and specialized expertise of SWCC are integrated into our decision-making, enriching the development and future success of our elite forces, and fostering an environment of excellence that resonates with every member.”



Naval Special Warfare Center, located on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, provides initial assessment and selection and subsequent advanced training to the Sailors who make up the Navy’s SEAL and Special Boat communities, a key asset of NSW. The NSW mission is to provide maritime special operations forces to conduct full-spectrum operations, unilaterally or with partners, to support national objectives. For more information on the NSW assessment, selection, and training pathway, visit https://www.sealswcc.com/.

