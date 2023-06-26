Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s 2022 Mission Report Chronicles Vital Support for Military Communities

Courtesy Photo | Members of the military community can learn about the Exchange’s efforts to improve...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the military community can learn about the Exchange’s efforts to improve the Quality of Life for Warfighters and their families in the Department of Defense retailer’s 2022 Mission Report, now available at the Exchange’s Community Hub. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service provided mission-essential support to military communities in 2022, contributing $214 million in dividends to critical military Quality-of-Life programs while improving service to Warfighters and military family members worldwide.



All these efforts and more—including the Exchange’s support for 28 military exercises at the tip of the spear; the continued intensification of national brands; the opening of more than 40 restaurants worldwide; the expansion of DoorDash delivery service; a sustained push to hire 75,000 Veterans and military spouses by 2030—are detailed in the Exchange’s 2022 Mission Report, now available at the Exchange’s online Community Hub at https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/.



“With 100% of Exchange earnings supporting the military community, military shoppers make life better for Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and military family members every time they use their hard-earned Exchange benefit,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull.



The Exchange recorded $8.5 billion in revenue and $356 million in dividend-eligible earnings during fiscal year 2022. In the past 10 years, the Exchange has distributed more than $3.5 billion in earnings to Quality-of-Life programs that support Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families.



