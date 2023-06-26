Alamo Wing hosts Annual Awards banquet

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- The 433rd Airlift Wing recognized award nominees during the annual awards banquet at the San Antonio Marriott Northwest, Feb. 4.
Members of the Alamo Wing, their family members, Honorary Commanders and other distinguished guests were treated to traditional military ceremonies along with opening remarks from 433rd Airlift Wing Commander Col. Terry W. McClain ahead of a buffet-style dinner.
“It’s great to see each and every one of you here tonight celebrating the hard work that your members put in all year,” said McClain. “Thank you for those that made it possible. It’s great to see all of us together for the occasion.”
Brig. Gen. Lisa M. Craig, Air Force Recruiting Service deputy commander, was invited as guest speaker. She expressed that the unity within the four pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness, positive attitude and love create moments for opportunity and celebration.
“Our nominees and winners tonight are those people who applied those pillars, as well as a positive attitude, toward everything that they do.” said Craig. “Lean on those people around you and never stop learning.”
Following the keynote speaker, the annual award winners were announced.
The 2022 Alamo Wing Annual Award winners are:
Airman Category – Senior Airman Natalia Castano
Noncommissioned Officer Category – Technical Sgt. Oscar Chavez
Senior Noncommissioned Officer Category – Senior Master Sgt. Katherine Bull
Company Grade Officer Category – Capt. Stephen Bjune
Field Grade Officer Category – Lt. Col. Kimberly Morgan
Flight Captain – Maj. Michael Raggio
Civilian Category I Supervisory – Ms. Casie Nartea
Civilian Category II Supervisory – Mr. Thomas Collins
Civilian Category III Supervisory – Mr. Michael Spence
Honor Guard Category – Technical Sgt. Quang Lu
Top Squadron Award – 433rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron
Key Spouse Award – Mrs. Sara Templeton
