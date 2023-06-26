Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alamo Wing hosts Annual Awards banquet

    Alamo Wing Hosts 2022 Annual Awards Banquet

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Adriana Barrientos | Award recipients of the 433rd Airlift Wing annual awards pose for a photo with Col....... read more read more

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Adriana Barrientos 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- The 433rd Airlift Wing recognized award nominees during the annual awards banquet at the San Antonio Marriott Northwest, Feb. 4.

    Members of the Alamo Wing, their family members, Honorary Commanders and other distinguished guests were treated to traditional military ceremonies along with opening remarks from 433rd Airlift Wing Commander Col. Terry W. McClain ahead of a buffet-style dinner.

    “It’s great to see each and every one of you here tonight celebrating the hard work that your members put in all year,” said McClain. “Thank you for those that made it possible. It’s great to see all of us together for the occasion.”

    Brig. Gen. Lisa M. Craig, Air Force Recruiting Service deputy commander, was invited as guest speaker. She expressed that the unity within the four pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness, positive attitude and love create moments for opportunity and celebration.

    “Our nominees and winners tonight are those people who applied those pillars, as well as a positive attitude, toward everything that they do.” said Craig. “Lean on those people around you and never stop learning.”

    Following the keynote speaker, the annual award winners were announced.

    The 2022 Alamo Wing Annual Award winners are:

    Airman Category – Senior Airman Natalia Castano

    Noncommissioned Officer Category – Technical Sgt. Oscar Chavez

    Senior Noncommissioned Officer Category – Senior Master Sgt. Katherine Bull

    Company Grade Officer Category – Capt. Stephen Bjune

    Field Grade Officer Category – Lt. Col. Kimberly Morgan

    Flight Captain – Maj. Michael Raggio

    Civilian Category I Supervisory – Ms. Casie Nartea

    Civilian Category II Supervisory – Mr. Thomas Collins

    Civilian Category III Supervisory – Mr. Michael Spence

    Honor Guard Category – Technical Sgt. Quang Lu

    Top Squadron Award – 433rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron

    Key Spouse Award – Mrs. Sara Templeton

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 12:40
    Story ID: 448295
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alamo Wing hosts Annual Awards banquet, by SSgt Adriana Barrientos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Alamo Wing Hosts 2022 Annual Awards Banquet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Annual Awards Banquet
    Alamo Wing
    433AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT