Ronald Reagan CSG Sailors participate in COMREL in Da Nang, Vietnam

The COMREL project, spearheaded by the USS Antietam (CG 54) Chaplain, Lt. Sean Kelly, from Carlisle, Pennsylvania, allowed Sailors to interact with children, staff and volunteers from the Da Nang Youth Union as they constructed a walkway, cleared out weeds for a garden, played games and danced to a musical performance from the U.S. 7th Fleet Band.



The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser Antietam is one of three ships making the visit to Vietnam from Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, joining fellow cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) and Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76).



“These projects are incredibly important in building and maintaining relationships between our two nations,” said Kelly. “My hope is this will create lasting memories shared with our Sailors and the Vietnamese.”



Hoa Mai Orphanage facilitates care for orphans and disadvantaged children within the local area since its establishment in 2002.



“I'm truly honored to be here today and have the opportunity to volunteer and help those in need or less fortunate,” said Operations Specialist 3rd Class Quran Mcdonald, from Laurinburg, North Carolina, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). “It’s been a great time working together with the staff here to help make the orphanage an even better place for these children.



Linh Nguyen, the Managing Director, expressed her gratitude for the Sailors arriving to help out.



“I want to thank everyone who came and volunteered for today’s event”, said Nguyen “The Sailors are amazing for completing all the projects and being so friendly. We are very grateful to have them here.”



The Ronald Reagan CSG is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

