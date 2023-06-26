Fort Riley program connects Fathers and Daughters at tea party

Photo By Caroline Countryman | Fort Riley, KAN. - Pvt. Lane Wacha, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade...... read more read more Photo By Caroline Countryman | Fort Riley, KAN. - Pvt. Lane Wacha, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, and daughter, Willow Rose listening to story time at Fort Riley’s annual Father-Daughter Tea Party hosted by the staff of the installation’s Family Advocacy Program, June 24, 2023, at Riley’s Community Center, Fort Riley, Kansas. see less | View Image Page

Fort Riley, KAN.- Dads and daughters came together for Fort Riley’s annual Father-Daughter Tea Party hosted by the staff of the installation’s Family Advocacy Program, June 24, 2023, at Riley’s Community Center, Fort Riley, Kansas.



“I know some of the dads just got back from deployment this week and are excited to spend time with their daughters,” said Marvin Springer, Fort Riley Family Services Program Manager. “The focus of the event is to spend quality time with your child and to make lasting memories, especially during those times you are called to serve.”



The occasion is designed to spread awareness of the value of being an involved and active parent. It gives fathers and daughters the chance to spend quality time together developing relationships that can lead to wholesome dialogue and strengthen bonds.



“I really wanted take advantage of the time I have with her and establish this bond as early as possible,” said Pfc. Lane Wacha, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, who attended the event with his infant daughter, Willow Rose.



The Wacha’s, and other families in attendance, had refreshments, made arts and crafts, engaged in activities and games, took photos with props, participated in story time, danced, and spent time together.



The event ended with multiple giveaways featuring bowling tickets, pool passes and dinner gift certificates for dads to continue to build a bond with their daughters after the event.



For more information about the Family Advocacy Program services and events, please call Army Community Service at 785-239-9435, or visit the Fort Riley Army Community Service Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/rileyacs/