Womack Army Medical Center Recognizes Healthcare Providers, Staff During Monthly Awards

Colonel David R. Zinnante, WAMC Commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kasandra Boulier, command sergeant major, presented awards to more than 80 staff members during the monthly awards ceremony in the Weaver Auditorium.



The awards included: Joint Commission accomplishments, outstanding achievement awards, coin recognition, certificate of achievements, and service-length awards.



The following healthcare providers and staff were recognized for their dedication and commitment to their patients:



Commanders Coin of Excellence (1)

Department of Nursing

Aften Gross



Outstanding Achievement Certificate (21)

Department of Nursing

1. Donahoo Hileri

2. David Francis

3. Kim Howard

4. Erika Jackson

5. Karen Rose



Outcomes Management

6. Kriestin Kleinschmidt

7. Eric Cole

8. Beth Trucksa

9. Geneva Watson

10.Jamie Weiss

11. Keisha Speller-Person

12. Sandra Frizelle

13. Lisa Carpenter-Woodham

14. Karen DeWitt

15. Jennifer Martin

16. Monica Regan

17. Traci DeWitt

18. Alicia Sinclair

19. Cynthia Bumgarner

20. Cynthia Sherin

21. Erica Hokett



Certificate of Achievement (10)

QSD

1. Candi Haffner

2. John Urso

3. Rebecca Jules-Macquet

4. Randy Knight

5. Ken Mehus,

6. Paula May-Scott

7. Shakira Johnston

8. Edna Zimmerman

9. Josette Skinner,

10. Kenyetta Jones



Service Length Awards (50)



MELISSA REY BEJARANO AMBULANCE DEM 4/2/2018 5

MARIA DEL CARMEN CARABALLO DIR OF NURSING MOTHER / BABY UNIT 4/30/2018 5

BRETT EUGENE CLINGERMAN SRU 4/15/2018 5

GINALYN DALUMPINES CORBELLO DIR OF CLINICAL SUPPORT DEPT OF PATHOLOGY 4/1/2018 5

MELISSA JEAN DAVIES DIR OF CLINICAL SUPPORT NUTRITION CARE 4/16/2018 5

ELLEN NIXON DAVIS DIR OF NURSING NEONATAL INTENSIVE CARE UNIT 4/16/2018 5

ANRAY V. FIERS DIR OF EXEC QUALITY MANAGEMENT 4/10/2018 5

PAIGE AMBER GALLAGHER AMBULANCE DEM 4/16/2018 5

CASSANDRA GEDDES DIR OF MEDICINE DEPT OF EMERGENCY MEDICINE 4/30/2018 5

BRENDA A. GOODEN DIR OF RM CLINICAL OPS DIV 3/4/2018 5

HELGA A. RUIZ CARO DIR OF RM CLINICAL OPS DIV 3/20/2018 5

CYNTHIA DAVIS SHERIN DIR OF EXEC QUALITY MANAGEMENT 4/30/2018 5

ELIZABETH MARY CORLEY DIR OF MEDICINE DEPT OF MEDICINE 5/17/2018 5

JOHNISHA NICOLE GAGUM-WILSON DIR OF MEDICINE FAMILY MEDICINE 5/14/2018 5

GHERMANY NICOLE HENTON DIR OF MEDICINE FAMILY MEDICINE 5/8/2018 5

PATRICIA ANN JACKSON DIR OF MEDICINE FAMILY MEDICINE 5/14/2018 5

PEGGY ANN JONES DIR OF MEDICINE FAMILY MEDICINE 5/14/2018 5

CASSIE DELICIA BELLAMY DIR OF CLINICAL SUPPORT DEPT OF RADIOLOGY 5/10/2018 5

DAVID MARTIN HARTZOG DIR OF CLINICAL SUPPORT NUTRITION CARE 5/26/2018 5

JESSICA TALLEY JACOBS DIR OF CLINICAL SUPPORT PREVENTIVE MEDICINE 5/29/2018 5

CHRISTINE BANKS GREENE DIR OF SURGERY DEPT OF SURGERY 5/29/2018 5

KELLY COURTNEY SHADWICK DIR OF SURGERY DEPT OF SURGERY 5/14/2018 5

ARLIN RAQUEL FERNANDEZ DIR OF SURGERY DEPT OF SURGERY 5/14/2018 5

TERRI ELIZABETH DANDRIDGE DIR OF CLINICAL SUPPORT DEPT OF RADIOLOGY 4/7/2013 10

MONICA LASHANNON PREW DIR OF SURGERY DEPT OF SURGERY 4/16/2013 10

MONIQUE RAMOS DIR OF CLINICAL SUPPORT DEPT OF RADIOLOGY 4/22/2013 10

KATHRYN M. ZIETKIEWICZ DIR OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH PSYCHIATRY SERVICES 4/8/2013 10

TAYESHAWN LARRAINE SEMBLY DIR OF MEDICINE FAMILY MEDICINE 5/20/2013 10

ASHLEY DAWN YOUNGBLOOD, DIR OF CLINICAL SUPPORT DEPT OF PATHOLOGY 5/31/2013 10

ROBERT B. CARROLL DIR OF SURGERY DEPT OF SURGERY 5/6/2013 10

EDUARDO RODRIGUEZ-DAVILA DIR OF SURGERY OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY SERVICE 5/19/2013 10

ERICA H. BLUE DIR OF MEDICINE DEPT OF PRIMARY CARE 4/27/2008 15

KAREN L. DEWITT DIR OF EXEC QUALITY MANAGEMENT 4/1/2008 15

PIERRE M DOLCINEY FAMILY MEMBER BEHAVIORAL HEALTH LINE FAMILY ADVOCACY PROGRAM 4/7/2008 15

TAHESHA L. KING-DABNEY DIR OF MEDICINE DEPT OF MEDICINE 4/10/2008 15

ASHLEI S. MILLER DIR OF CLINICAL SUPPORT DEPT OF RADIOLOGY 4/7/2008 15

VALENCIA R. RAY DIR OF NURSING NEONATAL INTENSIVE CARE UNIT 4/7/2008 15

JOSHUA D SANDS AMBULANCE DEM 4/28/2008 15

THOMAS JOHN VAN LANDUIT DIR OF SURGERY DEPT OF SURGERY 4/17/2008 15

BARBARA N. MILES DIR OF ADMIN PATIENT ADMINISTRATION 5/27/2008 15

SHARON E. REYNOLDS DIR OF CLINICAL SUPPORT PREVENTIVE MEDICINE 5/6/2008 15

GEORGE KROLICK DIR OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH DEPT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH 5/12/2008 15

TIMOTHY A. LARRY DIR OF RM SECURITY 5/7/2008 15

CHARISSA D. HECK DIR OF ADMIN HUMAN RESOURCE 4/3/2003 20

SHANNON M. HOUCHINS DIR OF CLINICAL SUPPORT DEPT OF PATHOLOGY 4/29/2003 20

MICHAEL B. WOODY DIR OF SURGERY PHYSICAL MEDICINE AND REHAB 4/25/2003 20

FRANTCY DIEGUE DIR OF RM LOGISTICS 5/9/2003 20

MICHELLE MELANIE JACOBS DIR OF EXEC QUALITY MANAGEMENT 4/22/1998 25

TRYVONIA E. WILLIAMS DIR OF MEDICINE FAMILY MEDICINE 4/5/1998 25

JANICE M. FULMORE, DIR OF MEDICINE DEPT OF MEDICINE 5/26/1998 25

MARY E. MARSHALL DIR OF ADMIN PATIENT ADMINISTRATION 5/20/1998 25

BRUCE C. AUE DIR OF SURGERY DEPT OF SURGERY 5/17/1998 25

RENEE EDWARDS DIR OF ADMIN PATIENT ADMINISTRATION 4/18/1993 30

KARRIE MAE GREIVE, DIR OF MEDICINE DEPT OF MEDICINE 4/17/1993 30

SHARRON LAVERNE EMANUEL, DIR OF CLINICAL SUPPORT DEPT OF RADIOLOGY 5/24/1988 35

JIMMIE LEE WHITFIELD DIR OF MEDICINE DEPT OF PRIMARY CARE 4/9/1988 35

GERALD WHARTON DIR OF CLINICAL SUPPORT NUTRITION CARE 5/27/1983 40

BENJAMIN F. SIMMONS, JR DIR OF CLINICAL SUPPORT PREVENTIVE MEDICINE 4/6/1983 40

WALTER REYNOLDS, DIR OF EXEC QUALITY MANAGEMENT 5/7/1978 45

WANDA L. MCCANTS, DIR OF NURSING LDRP UNIT 4/5/1978 45

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 06.28.2023 16:39 Story ID: 448229 Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Womack Army Medical Center Recognizes Healthcare Providers, Staff During Monthly Awards, by Jerome Mapp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.