June 2023 training operations at Fort McCoy, Part III

Training operations on June 12, 2023, were busy at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Troops were moving in and are to be among the thousands of troops completing training on post for exercises, weekend training, annual training, and more during June 2023, officials with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security said.



A large Warrior Exercise takes place in June 2023 along with many other training events, officials said.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



