Engineering for every generation and for the future key for Nielsen's AMC Employee of the Quarter Recognition

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. -- As an engineer for the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, Shannon Nielsen made an impact in planning ahead for the future -- for both people and projects. Army Material Command recognized her efforts in May by naming her as one of the Employees of the Quarter, for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.



"Planning for the 21st century workforce is like a snowball," Nielsen explained. "It starts with small ideas that are put together, and, if fitting, are built upon."



Nielsen worked on long-term goals for ASC by providing options for space management, calculating requirements, and teaming with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to create designs. She also helped develop the next stages of the project.



Physical plans weren't her only objective, however. Nielsen also focused on inclusion and diversity as part of ASC G4’s (Logistics) Diversity and Inclusion Team by setting up an event that discussed generational differences in the workplace.



"We started with a presentation about the generations and what shaped them," she explained. "This was followed by an activity where everyone gathered in the generation that they felt connected to in order to discuss major events from that period. We concluded with information on ways to overcome generational differences in the workplace."



"I enjoyed being part of the G4 and learning about everything ASC's mission touches," she said. "I learned something new every day and was constantly researching to solve different issues. Working with the Army Field Support Battalion and Logistic Readiness Centers was a great way to understand day-to-day operations."



Nielsen, who accepted a position as chief of the Business Operations and Integration Division, Department of Public Works-Rock Island Arsenal Garrison, this spring, said it is an honor to be recognized as one of AMC’s Employees of the Quarter.



"I sincerely appreciate the local and AMC-level recognition for my work performed,” said Nielsen. “AMC has such a wide array of knowledge and achievement that supports the Warfighter that it is humbling to have your work noticed. ASC's achievements start like a good planning project; we all have a role to play, and how we fit together and build upon each other is what drives our success."