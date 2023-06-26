The Minnesota Army Reserve Trained at WBMAC

Soldiers from the 446th and 472th Hospital Augmentation Detachments conducted Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) scenarios and Individual Critical Task Lists (ICTL) training at William Beaumont Army Medical Center (WBAMC) from June 8-14, 2023.



ICTLs are a list of tasks that Soldiers must be proficient in, to deploy. The tasks included everything from performing blood transfusions to setting up operating rooms. The training focused on essential tasks for medical personnel in a deployed environment.



“Our mission was to check off our ICTLs as part of our preparation for deployment in a few years. We partnered with various departments within the hospital to gain experience,” said Spc. Olson Hannah, a nurse practitioner with the 446th Hospital Augmentation Detachments.

She continues by saying that the training gave her a wonderful chance to hone her talents in a practical setting.



“I am a lab specialist. I rotated through various sections like blood bank, hematology, and microbiology and gained hands-on experience by conducting numerous tests. Alone with the rotation, a medic was paired with me, and we educated the medic on how to do different lab testing,” said Sgt Jasmine Wichser, medical laboratory specialist, 446th Hospital Augmentation Detachments.



Wichser explained how she gained new experiences. I developed new skills and obtained practical knowledge daily by working in the laboratory.

The Minnesota Army Reserve is utilizing various methods to equip Soldiers for deployment, with the training provided at WBAMC being one of them. The Minnesota Army Reserve is committed to ensuring its Soldiers are ready to provide the best possible medical care to wounded Service Members.



The training that both units did at WBAMC is an example of the readiness that the hospital can provide for medical units and their training needs.

