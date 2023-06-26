WBMAC Change of Command ceremony

Photo By Vincent Byrd | Col. Lee C. Freeman, El Paso Market director and commander of William Beaumont Army...... read more read more Photo By Vincent Byrd | Col. Lee C. Freeman, El Paso Market director and commander of William Beaumont Army Medical Center received the WBAMC colors, symbolizing the transfer of command from the outgoing to the incoming commander, during the change of command ceremony held on June 15 at the main hospital campus. see less | View Image Page

William Beaumont Army Medical Center said goodbye to the outgoing commander, Col. Brett H. Venable, and welcomed the incoming commander Col. Lee C. Freeman, during a change of command ceremony held June 15 at the main hospital campus.



“As I look around this audience, I see family, superiors, and fellow professionals that I both admire and respect very much,” said Venable.

Venable took command of William Beaumont Army Medical Center in July 2021 after serving as the deputy to the Assistant Surgeon General for resources Infrastructure for the United States Army Medical Command.

Throughout his term, Venable facilitated the hospital’s transition to the new electronic health record system for the Military Health System, aided with various missions, managed the winter COVID surge, established the inpatient behavioral health ward, and successfully completed the Joint Commission Survey.



Venable conveyed his gratitude to the staff and Soldiers of WBAMC.

“Over the past two years, this medical center has encountered unprecedented changes, a unique mission, and formidable challenges. However, despite these obstacles, your unwavering commitment to the hospital with your resilience and dedication for our patients remain essential,” said Venable.



Brig. Gen. E. Darrin Cox, commanding general, Medical Readiness Command, West, from Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, and director, Small Market and Stand-Alone Military Medical Treatment Facility and Defense Health Agency introduced Freeman.



“Col. Freeman, under your leadership, I am confident that the William Beaumont team will continue to excel as a vital partner with the Fort Bliss community and the Military Health System in support of service members and their families,” said Cox.



Freeman is a native of Indiana. Prior to assuming command of WBAMC, he served as the Deputy Commanding Officer of the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Johnson, Louisiana.



“To the Soldiers, civilians, and professionals of William Beaumont Army Medical Center, I am humbled beyond measure for this opportunity to serve alongside you. I look forward to our continued success and growth. We are honored to serve the beneficiaries of the First Armored Division and the Fort Bliss community. Our mission is to always be prepared to answer our nation's call at a moment's notice, show gratitude to our veterans and retirees for their service, and provide care to our family members,” said Freeman.



Representatives from 1st Armored Division and the El Paso community attended the ceremony. There was a Facebook live stream of the ceremony for relatives and friends who could not attend. After the ceremony, Soldiers and civilians said farewell to Venable and welcomed Freeman to the WBAMC team.