Juneteenth Celebration Held at WBAMC

William Beaumont Army Medical Center Equal Opportunity team hosted a Juneteenth Observance on June 21 in the St. Martin dining facility at the hospital’s main campus. This year’s observance theme, ‘Celebrating Freedom’ as emphasized throughout the event.



Juneteenth represents the emancipation of enslaved individuals and serves as a significant milestone in American history. On June 19, 1865, enslaved African Americans in Texas were granted their freedom two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. The event, known as Juneteenth, has been celebrated for 157 years. However, it was not until 2021 that President Joe Biden made the day a federal holiday.



The WBAMC Equal Opportunity team successfully conveyed the significance of Juneteenth through the presentation of crafted poetry that effectively captured the essence of the event.



“The celebration of Juneteenth at WBAMC had a focus on freedom. The event was hosted by Staff Sgt. Jasmin Fabre and featured original poetry performances by me and Mr. Drew,” said Sgt. Mya Avent, equal opportunity advisor, WBAMC.



In addition, individuals representing the African American community attended the occasion to educate the importance of the holiday and provide informational opportunities to those in attendance.



“Freedom means more than being physically free. It's about thriving and taking control. At our event, reps from various industries showcased Black history and progress in finance, real estate, skincare, education, and fashion. We celebrated with food and music,” said Avent.



Avent emphasized the significance of Juneteenth and stated that it is essential to recognize it as a holiday because it commemorates the real emancipation of African Americans from enslavement. The commemoration of Juneteenth symbolizes freedom for all individuals. It implies that the country is coming together to recognize that genuine liberty cannot be achieved unless every person is liberated.

