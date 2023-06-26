WBAMC PFPC Annual Report

The Patient and Family Partnership Council (PFPC) at William Beaumont Army Medical Center meets every three months. Beneficiaries of TRICARE have access to Facebook broadcasts of the meetings to gain knowledge about issues influencing healthcare delivery. On an annual basis, however, the Defense Health Agency receives a report detailing the topics discussed and the recommendations implemented to enhance the patient experience.



The Defense Health Agency created the Patient and Family Partnership Council (PFPC) to enable open communication between patients and providers. The initiative aims to enhance the patient experience in military treatment facilities. The patient experience staff serves as the council’s member and prepares an annual report for the beneficiary and the community.



This year’s report concludes that the enhancements to customer service across all clinics were well-aligned with these commendations. Clinics updated their website information, ensured front desk personnel were available from 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. during the work week, and activated voice mail. The pharmacy added a new Script Center that allows eligible beneficiaries access to contactless prescription retrieval at their convenience, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The oxygen carrier updated the use of an oxygen tank, and the WBAMC doula program revised the Memorandum of Agreement, an enhancement from the previous year.



The usual venue for the PFPC council meetings is the clinical assembly room of the main hospital. These meetings allowed patients to discuss ways to enhance their patient experience with healthcare providers. The patients are encouraged to participate in improving virtual healthcare access by asking questions and providing solutions.



TRICARE Beneficiaries can contact a Patient Experience expert at 915-742-2692 to inquire about the next council meeting and how they can assist in enhancing the patient experience at WBAMC and any affiliated facilities. The DHS interim procedures memorandum 19-002 establishing the PFPC is available at www.health.mil/DHApublications.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 06.28.2023 09:11 Story ID: 448165 Location: EL PASO , TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WBAMC PFPC Annual Report, by Vincent Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.