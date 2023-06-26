Bomber Task Force Europe: Supersonic bombers complete successful 2-month rotation

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers from the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, concluded their rotation as part of a two-month Bomber Task Force Europe mission based at RAF Fairford, June 27, 2023.



Before returning to Texas, the bombers flew a final mission over Europe focused on integrating with NATO allies, promoting U.S. and NATO commitment to deterring adversary aggression toward the Alliance.



Bomber Task Force Europe operations are routinely conducted across the European continent, showcasing the Air Force's unique ability to rapidly field and deploy strategic forces at any time as part of the Agile Combat Employment concept.



Throughout their rotation, the B-1B Lancers have built critical relationships throughout the Arctic, Central and Eastern European regions, which has enhanced the coalition’s ability to respond to incursions threatening freedom of maneuver and navigation.



The regular rotations of strategic bombers since 2018 has set the stage for future rotations and seamless integration throughout U.S. European Command with NATO Allies and partners.



The current Bomber Task Force has been operating out of RAF Fairford since late May, and have participated in exercises Vanguard Hawk, Fortress Salvatore, Viking Trident, Arctic Challenge and the Paris airshow.



The highlight of BTF 23-3 was the historic landing in Sweden fortifying not only the friendship between the U.S. and Sweden, but the collective defense of Europe. During the visit, U.S. European Command and Swedish Air Force leadership participated in a media event to discuss the historic event.



