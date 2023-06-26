Technical Sergeant, a First-Generation American and Airman, Selected to Commission

Tech. Sgt. Alejandra Angarita recently received a congratulatory phone call from Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones announcing her selection for the Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program-Officer Training School (SLECP-O). Angarita is one of 19 Airmen selected for Fiscal Year 2023’s program.



The SLECP-O allows senior Air Force leaders to directly select outstanding enlisted Airmen for commissioning through OTS.



"Congratulations to TSgt Angarita on her competitive selection to attend officer training school," said Honorable Jones. "Aly's perseverance and passion for leadership are evident in her enlisted accomplishments, and I look forward to seeing her lead Airmen and Guardians as a commissioned officer."



In addition to personally selecting Angarita for this opportunity, Honorable Jones knew it was important for Angarita to hear the news directly from her.



"If I was her, I would have loved to hear the good news right from the source,” said Honorable Jones. “I wanted to personally congratulate TSgt Angarita, but I also wanted to be clear about what that selection meant -- that I had full confidence in her ability to execute the oath to the Constitution that our officers take.”



At nine years old, Angarita immigrated to the U.S. from Colombia with her parents. Speaking only Spanish, and determined to succeed, she taught herself English, immersed herself in academics, ultimately enlisted in the Air Force in 2015 and, during technical school, received her citizenship.



“I am humbled by the confidence the Under Secretary of the Air Force has placed in me, in addition to the leadership in my chain-of-command, to become an officer,” said Angarita. “I’d tell my younger self the emotional moments self-teaching English, via dictionary, would one day pay dividends. My journey forever reminds me I am an agent of change. The U.S. has granted me freedoms, rights and opportunities for which I feel a great debt. A tangible way to honor my debt is through my continued military service, as well as pouring back into my community, helping others succeed.”



Angarita acknowledges her wins are always a team effort, specifically a collection of supportive peers, supervisors, and friends. She also attributes her success to her roots, that being her mom and younger brother.



“With my mom's support and mentorship, working toward my dreams has been easier,” she explained. “The same way my mom has been an unwavering support throughout my life and career, I look forward to supporting my brother, peers, and friends as they work hard toward their dreams. No dream is ever too big.”



A member of the fleet management career field, Angarita currently serves as the executive assistant to the Space Launch Delta 30 Senior Enlisted Airman, Chief Master Sergeant Cherise Mosley.



“The moment I first met then-Staff Sergeant Angarita, I was inspired. She is poised, well-spoken, motivated, and confident, yet very humble, and an exceptional teammate--many characteristics of a leader,” said Mosley. “When Aly first shared her story with me, of the adversity she faced, immigrating, teaching herself English, joining the Air Force, becoming a U.S. citizen, and earning a master’s degree, I was in even more awe of her and her accomplishments. Aly is not only an incredible Airman, but she is also an incredible human being who strives to make herself and those around her better, each and every day. I have no doubt she will continue to do so as an officer.”



Angarita’s former supervisor, the recently retired SLD 30 Command Chief, Chief Master Sergeant Jason DeLucy, highlighted her accomplishments during his retirement ceremony.



“One of the biggest lessons I learned as a command chief is that you have to hire an incredible executive assistant, and you also have to hire someone who is going to be lockstep with you, if not 10 steps ahead. What they don’t tell you, however, is that on the rare occasion, your assistant will be a lot better than you. That’s been my experience with Aly. I expect excellence from start to finish and her tireless work ethic, attention to detail, diplomacy and candid feedback always put me at ease. Just one leader can influence hundreds of people throughout their career. Aly is that leader,” said DeLucy.



Following OTS graduation, Angarita will become a public affairs officer.



“During my career I’ve repeated the oath of enlistment, promising to obey the orders of the officers appointed over me,” said Angarita. “Now it is my time to press forward and carry with me the credibility and lessons learned as an enlisted Airman, so that I can lead and mentor Airmen and Guardians.”

