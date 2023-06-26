Vandenberg Structures Craftsman Nominated for 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year Award

Photo By Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw | Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grasso, a structures craftsman from the 30th Civil Engineer...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw | Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grasso, a structures craftsman from the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron and a Space Launch Delta 30 first sergeant, stands with his Air Force Materiel Command 2022 NCO of the Year award. Grasso also earned the Space System Command 2022 NCO of the Year. These achievements led to his nomination for the Department of the Air Force's 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year program. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman First Class Kadielle Shaw) see less | View Image Page

Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grasso's recent achievements demonstrate his dedication and leadership within the Air Force. As a structures craftsman from the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron and a Space Launch Delta 30 first sergeant, Grasso has earned notable recognition.



In 2022, Grasso's accomplishments included being named the Air Force Materiel Command 2022 NCO of the Year and the Space System Command 2022 NCO of the Year. These achievements led to his nomination for the Lance P. Sijan Leadership Award and the Department of the Air Force's 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year program.



During his time stationed in Portugal and Spain, Grasso showcased his expertise and project management skills. While serving as a technical sergeant, he assumed the role of a senior master sergeant in Moron, Spain. In this position, he led a team of 103 Air Force Reserve Command Airmen in various projects, such as renovating dormitories, restoring contingency lodging units, and enhancing the runway's accessibility for the fire department. His successful completion of nine projects earned him a nomination for the Society of American Military Engineers Goddard Medal. Grasso's contributions were instrumental in the 86th Airlift Wing receiving the Commander in Chief Installation Excellence Award.



Furthermore, Grasso's commitment to professional development is evident through his attainment of project management, executive management, and Green Belt certifications. These certifications underline his commitment to continuous improvement and his desire to enhance his skills.



“It’s still unreal to think that I was recognized at such high levels. I wasn’t even expecting to be the nominee at the flight level considering there are so many fantastic NCOs I work with every day as part of the Department of Defense’s 2022 Best Civil Engineer Operations Flight,” he said.



Grasso remains humble throughout his achievements, consistently acknowledging the collective efforts of his colleagues.



“There are so many people to thank considering I was at three different locations during the award period. I am genuinely grateful to all my co-workers. While my name might be on the awards, it’s a full team effort, so full credit goes to everyone I work with every day,” he said.



Among those acknowledging Grasso’s exceptional qualities is Lt. Col. Anna Narduzzi, his former Vandenberg supervisor, and the current commander of the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron at RAF Mildenhall, England. Narduzzi praises Grasso as a remarkable nominee for this year’s 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year.



“He is a humble and skilled leader who consistently requests feedback to improve himself and those around him. I believe his success is due to his desire to keep learning and honing his leadership skills,” she said.



If selected as one of the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year, Grasso will join a distinguished group of individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the Air Force. This recognition celebrates Airmen who demonstrate exceptional performance, leadership, and unwavering dedication to their responsibilities. The Air Force Personnel Center is expected to release the selection board’s results soon.