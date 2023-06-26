Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Story: Fort McCoy holds luncheon during celebration for U.S. Army’s 248th birthday

    Fort McCoy holds celebration for U.S. Army’s 248th birthday

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Community members participate in the birthday luncheon June 14, 2023, for the Fort...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Community members participate in the birthday luncheon June 14, 2023, for the Fort McCoy, Wis., observance of the Army’s 248th birthday at McCoy’s Community Center.

    The event was part of the overall Fort McCoy 2023 Army Birthday Celebration.

    The day’s activities also included Commander’s 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk, a free breakfast at McCoy’s Community Center, a cake-cutting ceremony, and more.

    Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation organized the celebration.

    Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 11:29
    Story ID: 448078
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Story: Fort McCoy holds luncheon during celebration for U.S. Army’s 248th birthday, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fort McCoy holds celebration for U.S. Army’s 248th birthday
    Fort McCoy holds celebration for U.S. Army’s 248th birthday
    Fort McCoy holds celebration for U.S. Army’s 248th birthday
    Fort McCoy holds celebration for U.S. Army’s 248th birthday
    Fort McCoy holds celebration for U.S. Army’s 248th birthday
    Fort McCoy holds celebration for U.S. Army’s 248th birthday
    Fort McCoy holds celebration for U.S. Army’s 248th birthday
    Fort McCoy holds celebration for U.S. Army’s 248th birthday
    Fort McCoy holds celebration for U.S. Army’s 248th birthday
    Fort McCoy holds celebration for U.S. Army’s 248th birthday
    Fort McCoy holds celebration for U.S. Army’s 248th birthday
    Fort McCoy holds celebration for U.S. Army’s 248th birthday
    Fort McCoy holds celebration for U.S. Army’s 248th birthday
    Fort McCoy holds celebration for U.S. Army’s 248th birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Army Birthday celebration
    Fort McCoy Garrison
    McCoy’s Community Center
    Fort McCoy DFMWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT