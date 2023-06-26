Photo Story: Fort McCoy holds luncheon during celebration for U.S. Army’s 248th birthday

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Community members participate in the birthday luncheon June 14, 2023, for the Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Community members participate in the birthday luncheon June 14, 2023, for the Fort McCoy, Wis., observance of the Army’s 248th birthday at McCoy’s Community Center. The event was part of the overall Fort McCoy 2023 Army Birthday Celebration. The day’s activities also included Commander’s 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk, a free breakfast at McCoy’s Community Center, a cake-cutting ceremony, and more. Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation organized the celebration. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Community members participate in the birthday luncheon June 14, 2023, for the Fort McCoy, Wis., observance of the Army’s 248th birthday at McCoy’s Community Center.



The event was part of the overall Fort McCoy 2023 Army Birthday Celebration.



The day’s activities also included Commander’s 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk, a free breakfast at McCoy’s Community Center, a cake-cutting ceremony, and more.



Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation organized the celebration.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.