    Cherry Point Celebrates 125th Hospital Corpsman Birthday

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Sailors, Marines and Civilians gathered Friday, June 16, 2023, aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point to celebrate the 125th Birthday of the most decorated rate in the United States Navy.

    A ceremony held that day at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated the 125th Birthday of the Navy Hospital Corpsman with a Missing Man Table and Honors Ceremony, guest speakers and a cake cutting.

