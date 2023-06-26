Cherry Point Celebrates 125th Hospital Corpsman Birthday

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | A Navy Hospital Corpsmen serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point salutes...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | A Navy Hospital Corpsmen serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point salutes while participating in a Missing Man Table and Honors Ceremony on Friday, June 16, 2023. The ceremony was part of the installation’s celebration of the 125th Birthday of the Navy Hospital Corpsman. see less | View Image Page

Sailors, Marines and Civilians gathered Friday, June 16, 2023, aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point to celebrate the 125th Birthday of the most decorated rate in the United States Navy.



A ceremony held that day at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated the 125th Birthday of the Navy Hospital Corpsman with a Missing Man Table and Honors Ceremony, guest speakers and a cake cutting.