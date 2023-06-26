NSA Souda Bay’s Hard Hat Award Winner

Photo By Andrew Taylor | Nikolaos Kokonas, a construction engineer in the Facilities Engineering and...... read more read more Photo By Andrew Taylor | Nikolaos Kokonas, a construction engineer in the Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division (FEAD) Project Management and Engineering (PM&E) Branch at Public Works Department, Souda Bay, Greece, poses for an environmental photo June 7, 2023. Kokonas is the winner of the 2022 Hard Hat Awards - Construction Engineer category, which recognizes construction field office technical staff, including construction engineers, construction managers, and construction-engineering technicians, who make day-to-day construction management decisions and exercise technical authority on construction projects. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) oversees seven Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands. (U.S. Navy Photo by NAVFAC EURACENT Public Affairs.) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 27, 2023) Nikolaos Kokonas, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Public Works Department (PWD), was awarded the Hard Hat of the Year in the Construction Engineer category on June 2, 2023. Kokonas, a construction engineer in the Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division, Project Management and Engineering Branch, manages 16 projects valued at over $21 million.



The Hard Hat of the Year program recognizes construction field office technical staff, including Construction Engineers, Construction Managers, and Construction Engineering Technicians, who make day-to-day construction management decisions and exercise technical authority on construction projects.



Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central granted this year’s award to Kokonas and Leo Tancretirom, PWD Rota, Spain, who was awarded in the Construction Engineering Technician category.



"Nikolaos and Leo deliver innovative and pragmatic solutions to complex problems," Capt. Joe Harder III, NAVFAC EURAFCENT commanding officer, said. "Both of these gentlemen have excelled and protected the best interests of the Navy and supported commands in one of the most challenging areas of responsibility within NAVFAC."



"It feels great to realize that my efforts have been acknowledged, and I am grateful for my colleagues’ support and assistance in performing my duties," Kokonas said.



Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Public Works Officer (PWO), Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Reige, said, Kokonas' attention to detail and efforts in analyzing contractor baseline schedules, monthly updates, and time impact analyses is second to none.



"Nikos was nominated due to his high-level performance managing one of the largest construction portfolios for a single construction manager in the region," said Reige. "His winning is a reflection of the commitment to the mission and high level of performance of all the employees at PWD Souda Bay, and is constantly recognized from supported commands and visitors from the FEC [Facility Engineering Command]."



Harder said the awardees embody the spirit driven by a shared objective of outstanding support to the fleet and warfighters.



"We have a bias towards forming high-performing teams," Harder said.



"Taking the time to recognize their hard work will pay dividends in the future."



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. For more information, visit us at www.cnic.navy.mil/SoudaBay or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NSASoudaBay.