USAG Fort Hamilton Leaders Hold Walking Residence Town Hall

Photo By Mark Getman | Fort Hamilton residents, along with, Col. Brian A. Jacobs, USAG Fort Hamilton...... read more read more Photo By Mark Getman | Fort Hamilton residents, along with, Col. Brian A. Jacobs, USAG Fort Hamilton Commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Hill, Anthony Mercante, RCI/Housing Manager, Department of Public Works, and Sadia Amar, Community Manager of Fort Hamilton Family Homes pose for a photo at the last stop of a walking residence town hall, on June 21, 2023. The town hall, which is held quarterly, aims to foster direct interaction between garrison command, housing representatives, and residents, providing an opportunity to address concerns and ensure residents' needs are met. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Senior leaders from USAG Fort Hamilton conduct a walking residence town hall on June 21, 2023, throughout the Fort Hamilton housing areas.



The town hall, which is held quarterly, aims to foster direct interaction between garrison command, housing representatives, and residents, providing an opportunity to address concerns and ensure residents' needs are met.



Col. Brian A. Jacobs, garrison commander, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Hill, Anthony Mercante, RCI/Housing Manager, Department of Public Works, and Sadia Amar, Community Manager of Fort Hamilton Family Homes, engaged with residents to discuss their concerns and emphasize the Army's commitment to supporting military families through necessary repairs.



The event commenced with residents being treated to ice cream from Fort Hamilton Family Homes, setting a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.



The leaders then embarked on a walking tour, visiting various residence areas, and engaging in conversations with residents.



The tour concluded at the recently established little library station, offering children residing on Fort Hamilton a chance to borrow books for their summer reading pleasure.



Overall, the walking residence town hall serves as a platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration between the command staff and the residents, ensuring a proactive approach to addressing residential concerns and meeting the needs of the community.