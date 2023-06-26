Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BACH DONSA, Independence Day holiday outpatient services

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Photo By Fred Holly | Located on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital was named for...... read more read more

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Story by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – In observance of the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities, Monday, July 3 and the Independence Day federal holiday, Tuesday, July 4, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a DONSA/holiday schedule.

    BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

    July 3 | Fort Campbell DONSA

    Patient-Centered Medical Homes including Air Assault, Byrd, Gold, Young Eagle and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes, remain open and will operate on a normal schedule July 3. Soldier Health Services will consolidate to LaPointe Soldier Medical Home on the DONSA, July 3.

    BACH specialty services open on the DONSA include laboratory and behavioral health. Physical and Occupational therapy is open until noon for scheduled appointments.

    Kuhn Dental Clinic, which is co-located with LaPointe Medical Home, will be open for dental sick call. For dental support on the DONSA, contact 270-412-2787.

    Fort Campbell Pharmacies

    Town Center, Main, LaPointe, Byrd and Screaming Eagle pharmacies open normal operating hours on the DONSA.

    Town Center Pharmacy will open normal business hours, Saturday, July 1.

    Pharmacy hours and services are available at https://blanchfield.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Pharmacy

    July 4 | Independence Day Federal Holiday

    All outpatient services, including patient-centered medical homes, outpatient pharmacies, dental clinics, and the appointment line, close on federal holidays and therefore, will be closed July 4 in observance of the Independence Day federal holiday.

    BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

    Outpatient services reopen Wednesday, July 5.

    TRICARE Nurse Advice Line

    After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns, locate urgent care, and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such a severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

    With services from MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://my.mhsgenesis.health.mil/, patients can request appointments, review their medical record, check lab and test results, and securely message their care team a question 24/7 through a computer, tablet, or smartphone.

    Patients may book or cancel appointments through BACH's appointment line at 270-798-HOSP (4677) or 931-431-HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

    Learn more at https://blanchfield.tricare.mil .

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 16:17
    Story ID: 448006
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BACH DONSA, Independence Day holiday outpatient services, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    BACH
    tennessee
    clarksville
    101st

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT