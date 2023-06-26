Commander's Run/Walk part of Fort McCoy's 2023 celebration of Army's 248th birthday

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Participants cross the finish line June 14, 2023, during the Commander’s 5k/2-Mile...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Participants cross the finish line June 14, 2023, during the Commander’s 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event was part of the Fort McCoy 2023 Army Birthday Celebration that observed the U.S. Army’s 248th birthday. Nearly 200 people participated in the run/walk. All participants received a free Army birthday t-shirt as well. Overall, the day’s activities also included a free breakfast and lunch at McCoy’s Community Center, a cake-cutting ceremony, band music by the Army Reserve’s 204th Army Band, and more. The day’s birthday activities were organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Hundreds of members of the Fort McCoy community took part in many events and activities offered at the installation June 14 during the Fort McCoy celebration of the Army’s 248th birthday.



The birthday bash, coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR), began early in the day with the Commander’s 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk that began and ended at McCoy’s Community Center.



The run/walk generally would be held at Rumpel Fitness Center, however this year the center is under a major renovation.



For the run/walk, nearly 200 people took part in all ages, and all those participants received free Army Birthday t-shirts as well, said Fort McCoy DFMWR Marketing Director Liz Faber. There was even a couple of canine participants. At the end, Varinka Ensminger finished the 5k run first in a time of 21 minutes even.



And among the top 10 finishers was Fort McCoy Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Chad Maynard who finished in sixth place.



At the same time as the run/walk, a free breakfast was provided for all the run/walk participants at McCoy’s Community Center as well as for other community members who came to watch and participate in the festivities. Breakfast items included, juice, water, bars, donuts, and more.



DFMWR officials said the run/walk was one of the most successful in recent years, and the weather for the event turned out to be exceptional.



“It was a great event with a great turnout,” Faber said.



Every year during the Fort McCoy observance of the Army birthday, a fitness event is always included as part of the activities because fitness is a big part of the Army, officials said.



Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger said later in the day in a speech also that observing the Army’s birthday is important because it reminds everyone about the importance of service.



“Serving one’s country is a noble calling, and everybody here serves in some capacity, whether you’re a Soldier, a civilian, or a family member,” Messenger said during another event the same day. “And I believe it's one of life’s greatest works.”



In addition to the Commander’s Run/Walk and the related free breakfast, there was also a free lunch, cake-cutting ceremony, and free bowling at McCoy’s Community Center during the birthday celebration.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



