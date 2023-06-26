New York City firm recognized for their support of National Guard officer

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni | The New York City based company ADP and Usman Khan, the senior vice president of ADP...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni | The New York City based company ADP and Usman Khan, the senior vice president of ADP Ventures were awarded the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Patriot Award for their ongoing support to New York Army National Guard Soldier 1st Lt. Matthew Hofbauer, during a June 20,2023 ceremony at the firm's Manhattan office. Pictured are, from left, Usman Khan, New York Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Gary Charlton, the commander of the 105th Airlift Wing who presented the award, Hofbauer, and ESGR representative Greg Westmoreland. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni) see less | View Image Page

NEW YORK-ADP Corporate Ventures, a New York- based private equity and venture capital company was recognized for their support of the New York National Guard by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve program during a June 20, 2023, ceremony at the firm’s Manhattan office.



The award recognized the company’s ongoing support for New York Army National Guard 1st Lt. Matthew Hofbauer, who works for the firm’s data processing department.



The company received the Patriot Award from New York Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Gary Charlton, the commander of the 105th Airlift Wing, and Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve representative Greg Westmoreland.



Known as ESGR for short, the program works to help employers understand the importance of supporting their employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve.



The award was presented to ADP Chief Executive Officer Maria Black and Usman Kahn, the senior vice president of ADP ventures.



Hofbauer said he nominated his company and Kahn, who hired him for his job, because of their support for his part-time military career.



Hofbauer serves as the executive officer for Charlie Company, 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion and is due to deploy to the Kuwait later this year.



“Mr. Khan ultimately hired me, and he knew about my obligations to the military he was very supportive from the start knowing I needed to take time for drill and training,” Hofbauer said.



“He wanted to learn more about it and when this deployment came up, he made sure that the transition would be seamless.”



“I’ve very thankful to him and the whole company for their commitment to me,” Hofbauer said.



ESGR is a Department of Defense program and was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers. They assist by resolving conflicts that may arise from an employee's military commitment. The organization is supported by more than 3,600 volunteers in 54 committees located across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam-CNMI (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands), Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.



ESGR helps develop and promote supportive work environments for Service members in the Guard and Reserve components. They do this through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws.



To recognize employers who support their Guard and Reserve employees, ESGR grants a series of Department of Defense awards: Patriot Award, Spouse Patriot Award, Seven Seals Award, Above and Beyond Award, Pro Patria Award, Extraordinary Employer Support Award, and the highest honor is the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.