Shipyard Spotlight: Brian Fowler

In today’s day and age, if one wants to repair, build, or learn how to do something, all they have to do is search the internet and there are videos and information to provide the required knowledge to fulfill any type task including building engines, repairing computers, using Adobe Photoshop, raising chickens and the list goes on. Growing up, Kesselring Site Advanced Planning Group Project Superintendent Brian Fowler had no such luxury.



“I grew up with my father teaching me how to troubleshoot and repair almost anything from radios, appliances, cars, tractors, boats to small personal aircraft before such a thing as the internet, let alone YouTube,” said Fowler. “My father passed on his talent by making me a part of his many projects.”



In high school, he was fascinated with the space program and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) leading him to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Tennessee. With the downsizing of NASA in the 1990s, the dream of testing and launching rockets was not possible. “However, I had the good fortune to apply my talents at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) in nuclear engineering,” said Fowler.



This is where Fowler’s 32-plus years started at NNSY as a Code 2320 Nuclear Fluid Systems and Mechanical Engineer. He engaged in many challenging projects over a period of 15 years for the repair of and troubleshooting of secondary, primary and rotating machinery components on cruisers, carriers, and submarines. Fowler transitioned to project management as Nuclear Project Engineering and Planning Manager for submarines, carriers and moored training ships availabilities within NNSY and support sites. Project management grew into planning and executing the MTS Sam Rayburn (MTS-635) Drydocking and Extended Maintenance Availability as Deputy Project Superintendent. Fowler’s next step was leading NNSY’s Radiological Engineering Division (Code 105.2), and later serving as Radiological Training Division Head (Code 105.4). In the spirit of continuous improvement, Fowler developed his shipyard operations skill set as Deputy Nuclear Production Manager (Code 300N) supporting challenging mission work. Most recently, Fowler was transferred to NNSY’s Operations Department (Code 300) as the project superintendent in charge of advance planning for NNSY’s support of future maintenance at Naval Nuclear Power Training Unit (NPTU) Ballston Spa/Kesselring Site Operations in New York.



“Here at Kesselring, we are creating a professional and effective work environment for NNSY personnel to work onsite so our maintenance teams that travel are well supported. We are executing planning for upcoming maintenance availabilities on the S8G prototype reactor and the Modifications and Additions to Reactor Facilities (MARF) prototype reactor,” Fowler said. “Not many people outside of the NNSY team understand the complexity of the work we do. We are transitioning NPTU-Ballston Spa/Kesselring Site Operations from an industrial subcontractor, Huntington Ingalls Industries–Newport News Shipbuilding (HII-NNS), to NNSY for providing complex maintenance support on site.”



“Brian’s Fowler’s history of accomplishments and multi-organization experiences were needed to ensure advanced planning for all the work at KSO is successfully driven,” said Operations Department Off-yard Operations program Manager Pat Ensley. “This is crucial for NNSY’s off-yard success, especially his personal engagement working closely with Naval Nuclear Laboratories leadership and Naval Reactors at this Department of Energy site. The advanced planning team is on track and driving behaviors to follow Navy Operating Principles for maintenance, which is critical to ensure the reactor plant is returned to support the primary effort of training Sailors. With that said, Brian Fowler is the right individual assigned to take on this challenge and he is critical to the success of both of these projects.”



During his off hours, Fowler enjoys coaching and supporting his children in youth and high school sports endeavors. Although his youngest recently left home for school, he is looking forward to coaching up his grandson.



“I am a huge proponent of team sports because life is a team sport,” said Fowler. “This is one reason I enjoy working for NNSY so much. I get to work with my closest friends on a team with one mission and that is for America’s Shipyard to return carriers and submarines back to the fleet on time and under budget for the U.S. Navy, and now I get to ensure that the Sailors operating those vessels are competently trained. That is very fulfilling at the end of the work day.”