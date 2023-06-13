“My sexuality does not define me.”- Sgt. Taylor L. Salgado-Ganzagan’s Pride Month Story

June is Pride Month, where LGBTQIA+ communities around the world celebrate the freedom of being themselves. The Hawai‘i Army National Guard (HIARNG) recognizes and celebrates its diverse force by sharing the story of Sgt. Taylor L. Salgado-Ganzagan, a Culinary Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) assigned to Detachment 1, Company Delta, Food Service, 29th Brigade Support Battalion.



Sgt. Salgado-Ganzagan joined the guard in April 2011. She is currently assigned to the 117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (MPAD) as the Rear Detachment NCO. She identifies as lesbian.



“My sexuality doesn’t define me. I’ve made sure of that. Especially in the military. I work hard to be the best version of myself. Something I appreciate, about being able to be openly gay, is that I am able to fully be myself. Being accepted for who I am, makes me the happiest that I have ever been,” said Sgt. Salgado-Ganzagan.



In 1993, the Defense Directive 1304.26 policy, commonly referred to as the “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” (DADT) policy, established that military members were not to discuss their sexual orientation. In 2011, DADT was officially repealed.



“While I was in Advanced Individual Training, the DADT policy was repealed and I immediately said: ‘yeah I’m gay,’” said Sgt. Salgado-Ganzagan. “A lot of people didn’t take well to the fact that we could be open about our sexuality in the military. It didn’t necessarily affect me in a negative way, but I did have a few debates in the barracks about how I wasn’t going to stare at anyone in the shower. I’m blessed to not have been through really bad stuff like others. “



Sgt. Salgado-Ganzagan stated that she doesn’t face much adversity due to her sexual orientation within the military or in her civilian life. She came out to her family members and friends during her teen years. Many of whom appeared to have already known, but were waiting for her to feel comfortable with coming out to them.



Sgt. Salgado-Ganzagan was most worried about coming out to the grandparents. Her grandparents are heavily involved in the Roman Catholic Church and raised her to be as well. She thought that because of their religion, her grandparents wouldn’t accept who she was. “I waited a really long time to tell them, and quite frankly probably too long because when I told my grandma her reply was, ‘do you think I’m stupid?’” said Sgt. Salgado-Ganzagan. She is grateful that her family accepts and supports her no matter her sexual orientation.



“I don’t normally face anything too harsh. The worst thing would be me walking in the women’s bathroom and people thinking that I’m a dude, “said Sgt. Salgado-Ganzagan. “I don’t get too upset though. When people see me, with short hair, dressed like a dude with a backwards hat on, walking into the women’s bathroom, I tend to get some extra looks. “



People sometimes assume that Sgt. Salgado-Ganzagan wants to transition from female to male because she has short hair. That is not the case, she just doesn’t like herself with long hair. “I know a lot of straight females who have short hair and you don’t see anyone asking them if they’re going to transition. It’s just an assumption based on the fact that I’m a lesbian and it’s a little irritating, “said Sgt. Salgado-Ganzagan. “I always say that people are uncomfortable with things they don’t understand. I’m gay, yeah sure. But my relationship is not so different from that of a straight couple.”



“Although I don’t do anything for Pride month, I’m glad that it exists. The older generations fought and marched through the streets to make it so I can be open about who I am, “said Sgt. Salgado-Ganzagan.

