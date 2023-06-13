New York City Recruiting Battalion Welcomes New Commander, in Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Mark Getman | The Fire Department of New York City conducts a water canon salute for the New York...... read more read more Photo By Mark Getman | The Fire Department of New York City conducts a water canon salute for the New York City Recruiting Battalion (NYCRB) change of command ceremony, seen from the Engeldrum Bluff, USAG Fort Hamilton, on June 23, 2023. Lt. Col. Harold L Morris, relinquished command of the NYCRB to Lt. Col. John R, Rhodes. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

New York City Recruiting Battalion (NYCRB) underwent a change of command ceremony at Engeldrum Bluff, USAG Fort Hamilton, on June 23, 2023. During the event, Lt. Col. Harold L. Morris handed over command of the NYCRB to Lt. Col. John R. Rhodes.



NYCRB operates under the purview of the United States Army Recruiting Command (USAREC) and is entrusted with the crucial responsibility of enlisting qualified individuals for service in the U.S. Army.



Primarily focused on the New York City metropolitan area, the battalion diligently seeks out individuals who meet the Army's stringent criteria and exhibit a genuine interest in military service.



Spanning an extensive area of 1677 square miles, NYCRB faces the unique challenge of operating in one of the most densely populated regions in the United States, with a population exceeding 10 million people.



Among the prestigious recruiting stations falling under NYCRB's authority, the Times Square Station in New York City stands out as the nation's most renowned recruiting center.



The battalion's recruiting efforts are concentrated on a base of over one million potential candidates, targeting 607 high schools, 115 post-secondary vocational technical schools, and ninety-seven colleges and universities.



Situated at United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, New York, next to the iconic Verrazano- Narrow Bridge, the NYCRB headquarters and the NYC area Military Entrance and Processing Station play pivotal roles in facilitating the battalion's operations.



With a strength of 330 military personnel, NYCRB proudly holds the distinction of being one of the largest recruiting battalions under USAREC's command.