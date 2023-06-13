Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Water Remains Safe to Drink; Drinking Water Long Term Monitoring Enters Period Six in July

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Courtesy Story

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Since March 2022, the Navy has collected more than 6,100 samples from the drinking water system, in accordance with the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved Drinking Water Long-Term Monitoring Plan. All results show the water remains safe to drink.

    The Navy’s water system continues to be sourced solely from the Waiawa Shaft, located more than six miles from the Navy’s Red Hill Shaft. Period Six of the Drinking Water Long-Term Monitoring Plan will begin in July.

    The Navy is reviewing the recent DOH report, “Exposure Assessment: November 2021 Release of JP-5 Jet Fuel into the Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam Drinking Water System.”

    More information on the Navy’s water system is available at https://www.jbphh-safewaters.org.

    This work, Navy Water Remains Safe to Drink; Drinking Water Long Term Monitoring Enters Period Six in July, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

