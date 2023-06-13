319th Reconnaissance Wing welcomes new wing commander

GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – The 319th Reconnaissance Wing welcomed Col. Timothy Monroe as the new Wing Commander during a change of command ceremony June 23, 2023, here.



Col. Timothy Curry, the former 319th RW commander, relinquished command to Monroe in a ceremony presided over by Lt. Gen. Kevin Kennedy, the 16th Air Force and Air Forces Cyber commander.



During the ceremony, Kennedy reflected on Curry’s time as the wing commander and thanked him for his service and leadership to the wing.



“Leading a wing to the scale, scope and complexity of the 319th is no small task,” said Kennedy. “Col. Curry has had a tremendous impact on this nation. As he relinquishes command, he has made a difference in the lives of our airmen and will be remembered for years to come as an innovator, a superb leader and an airmen’s airman.”



During Curry’s two years as commander, the 319th RW established the North Spark Defense Laboratory, assumed oversight of the E-11 Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) mission with the 18th Airborne Command and Control Squadron activation, and advanced RQ-4 Global Hawk moving target engagement tactics allowing for improved response to neer peer threats and support to NATOs European eastern flank operations, among other achievements.



“To my fellow Griffins that span across the globe, I recognize what an honor and blessing it was to serve as your commander of the 319th RW,” said Curry. “Thank you for what you have invested in me, taught me and most importantly, for what you have accomplished as a team, you have guaranteed our freedom by owning the watch 24/7/365.”



Following Curry relinquishing command, Monroe assumed the role of commander and shared his vision for the future of the wing.



“As I join this team one thing is abundantly clear to me, we must be ready to manage change and meet difficult challenges with the poise, professionalism and perseverance expected of the United States Air Force,” said Monroe. “We are constantly engaged in competition for information dominance and we have a solemn responsibility to perform those missions with the talent and tools represented here.”



Monroe is a Distinguished Graduate from the ROTC program at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and completed pilot training in the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program. He has served in several leadership positions at the squadron, group, and joint forces headquarters level. Most recently, he served as the commander of the 25th Attack Group, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, providing global MQ-9A operations to combatant commands.



“On behalf of my family, we are honored to be among your ranks,” said Monroe. “Our future is bright because you choose to defend our nation in its time of need. It is an honor to take on the role as a Griffin and a Defender of Liberty.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 06.23.2023 17:39 Story ID: 447894 Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 319th Reconnaissance Wing welcomes new wing commander, by SrA Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.