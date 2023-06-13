A first for the Navy! On June 20, 2023 Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) pilot, CDR Matthew Ostrye, was dispatched to Fallon, Nevada in order to ferry an E2D aircraft assigned to VAW-113 to Naval Air Station North Island. Ferrying of aircraft in order to enact repairs is a normal occurrence for FRCSW’s personnel, but this time was different. The E2 was to be flown without a rotodome, the large circular “top” to the aircraft. This was the first time an E2D was flown without a dome or pylon and was completed only because of the combined efforts of FRCSW, VAW-113 and ACCLW and PMA-231.



The dome for this aircraft was damaged in a hail storm and will require dismantling and shipping before repairs can be enacted. VAW-113 has a pending need for this aircraft thus E2 was flown to FGRCSW where a dome swap could be completed allowing the aircraft to be combat ready in time to meet VAW-113’s requirement.



This effort is an example of how shows how a combined effort between multiple Navy commands leads to success and allows FRCSW to continue to provide the men and women of the Navy and Marine Corps with the tools necessary to ensure freedom across the globe.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 06.23.2023 17:18 Story ID: 447890 Location: CORONADO , CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First in Navy History, by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.