    Wing presents second quarter awards 2015

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2015

    Story by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. -- Three enlisted and one officer were named the 507th Air Refueling Wing quarterly award winners for the second quarter 2015 at the wing commander's call August 9, 2015.

    The winners:

    Airman of the Quarter: Senior Airman Natalee D. Gates, 507th Air Refueling Wing Command Post

    Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Tech. Sgt. Benjamin M. Peterson, 507th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Demetrius L. Nichols, 507th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Company Grade Officer of the Quarter: Capt. Robert L. Pelegreen, 507th Operations Support Squadron

    507 ARW Commander Brian S. Davis and Command Chief Stephen A. Brown presented the awards, and community partners from Moore, Okla., awarded the winners with a gift of their own to show their appreciation.

    (Story by Staff Sgt. Lauren Gleason)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2015
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
