Arnold AFB seeking nominations for Honorary Commander Program

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – Arnold Air Force Base is now accepting nominations for the Arnold AFB Honorary Commander Program.

The intent of the program is to create one-on-one opportunities to inform and educate local community leaders about the missions of the U.S. Air Force and Arnold AFB.

The Arnold AFB Honorary Commander Program will help local civic and business leaders to increase public awareness of Air Force missions, policies and programs and to provide more insight into the Department of Defense. Through the program, Arnold AFB will partner with members of the local community while exposing them to Arnold AFB units, missions, Airmen and members of the civilian workforce.

Arnold AFB officials will select participants based on their role in the community, as well as their ability to positively impact public support for the Air Force and its missions.

“Arnold Air Force Base already has a tremendous amount of support in the surrounding communities,” said. Jason Austin, chief, Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs. “The Honorary Commander Program gives us the opportunity to take that engagement to the next level. Several community members will have the opportunity to gain an in-depth understanding of Arnold Air Force Base, its mission and its people. We hope they will take what they have gleaned through participation in the program and share it with folks in their community to further bolster local engagement.”

Six honorary commanders will be selected to participate in the program for a two-year term during which participants will be provided an in-depth overview of Arnold and its missions. The program will consist of six base-wide events, that include tours and overviews of Arnold test groups and divisions, over the two-year term. Participants will be responsible for their own meals during such events.

Honorary commanders will be assigned to units to encourage more focused engagement and activities.

No more than one nominee from an individual organization will serve as an honorary commander at any given time with the exception of organizations whose membership comes from a variety of business and organizations, such as the chamber of commerce or other non-federal and civic-supported entities.

Nominees should normally not be military retirees, as the goal of the program is to familiarize community members possessing limited knowledge of the DOD with Arnold.

Members of the U.S. Congress, their staff or federally-elected or appointed officials may not be nominated for the program.

Due to the large contractor workforce at Arnold AFB, nominees will be required to declare any organizational conflict of interest prior to their nomination and at any time during their tenure and program alumni status. To ensure there is no perception of a conflict of interest or to prevent creation of an unfair business advantage, individuals chosen for the program will be placed with organizations that do not conduct business with them or contract for their services.

Nominees should not include anyone whose membership may cast a negative light on the U.S. Air Force.

To acquire a nomination form, contact the AEDC Public Affairs Office at arnold.aedc.pa@us.af.mil; or 931-454-4204; or 100 Kindel Dr. A242, Arnold AFB, TN, 37389.

