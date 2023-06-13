California Native Adapts and Excels at Recruiting in West Texas

Photo By Allen Cordova | Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Savanna Martinez poses in front of Navy Talent...... read more read more Photo By Allen Cordova | Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Savanna Martinez poses in front of Navy Talent Acquisition Groups (NTAG) San Antonio’s Headquarters building. Petty Officer Martinez is NTAG San Antonio’s Sailor in the Spotlight. NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy photo by Allen Cordova/Released) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO – Deep in west Texas is where you’ll find the historic city of San Angelo. A unique city where a mix of modern art and western heritage meet and create an exciting place to live or visit. The city is also home to a hard charging, motivated Navy recruiter.



There you will find Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Savanna Martinez, recruiter and Leading Petty Officer of Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) San Angelo.



Martinez who is originally from Riverside, California, had no idea what she wanted to do after graduating high school in May 2012. Later that year, her father walked her into the local Navy recruiting office and eight weeks later she attended boot camp in Great Lakes, Illinois.



Upon completion of basic training, her first duty station was at Beach Master Unit One located in Coronado, California.



“I was blessed with great leadership and my first command formed my opinion of the Navy,” Martinez said. Her officer in charge at the time, gave her some advice that she still uses today. “Take the Navy day-by-day, learn as much as you can about whatever you can, and you’ll be alright.”



After her first sea tour in the Navy, Martinez decided to continue her career at sea aboard the USS Bataan (LHD 5), where she further honed her skills as a Boatswain’s Mate. After eight years of sea duty, she was looking for a challenge and a rewarding opportunity, so she chose to become a Navy recruiter.



“Being from California and recruiting in west Texas has definitely been quite an experience,” said Martinez. “Adjusting to the change of pace and the administrative side of recruiting has definitely been my biggest challenge.”



But that hasn’t prevented her from being Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio’s Nuclear Field Recruiter of the Month and a key member in NRS San Angelo earning the Small Station of the Quarter during her first year onboard. Recently she was meritoriously promoted to 1st Class Petty Officer for her hard work and dedication.



“The most rewarding part of recruiting is when new Sailors come back from basic training or their first command and thank me for helping them be successful and for changing their lives,” said Martinez. “When I hear that, it makes recruiting totally worth it.”



Martinez has been heavily involved in the local schools and community since arriving at NRS San Angelo. She volunteers with the sea cadet program, where she provides guidance, structure and general military knowledge to the students.



In addition to serving her community and the Navy, she competes as a powerlifter.



“I’m the only person in my family that competes in the sport,” said Martinez. “My goal is to continue to get stronger, increase my totals, and hopefully set a world record in the distant future.”



With her determination, strong mindset and exceptional leadership skills, she has risen through the ranks, and serves as an inspiration to her fellow Sailors and the community that she lives and works in.



“The Navy has a unique way of keeping my mind engaged. There is always something new to learn and room to improve,” said Martinez. “Without this mentality, I would not be the powerlifter, the mom, the wife, or the leader that I am today.”



Her unwavering commitment to recruiting not only yields personal success but also contributes to the betterment of the Navy and NTAG San Antonio.



“The Navy has provided job security and I’m able to show my son the importance of understanding diversity and different cultures,” said Martinez. “Hearing my dad brag about me being in the Navy reminds me every day of why I love my job so much.”



Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.