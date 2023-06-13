SCANG Airmen gain new perspectives through Innovative Readiness Training



By Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs





POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — With focused eyes, and a heart willing to help, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Julia Coleman, assigned to the 169th Medical Group at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, participated in Operation Healthy Delta Innovative Readiness Training mission, June 9-23, 2023.



Operation Healthy Delta is a Department of Defense sponsored event which offers no-cost healthcare, dental, and optometry services to communities in need. This particular mission



included service members from all branches and was conducted over three sites between Missouri and Illinois



“At my unit, my primary role is dental administration,” said Coleman. “At this location I’ve been afforded the opportunity to fill in as a chair side assistant.” She explained that as a chair side assistant, she can work with patience during care as opposed to just their paperwork.



“I participated in a similar mission at this location two years ago,” said Coleman.



She emphasized that the nature of the mission, which included eating and sleeping on site, accentuated the real-world experience.



Coleman believes her engagement in diverse roles while performing this training will enable her to become a well-rounded asset to her unit.



In addition to career growth, she expressed admiration for each service member on her team, as they all contributed to restoring hope in the local community.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Terra Davila, assigned to the 169th Operations Squadron served as the first sergeant for the Sikeston IRT mission location, adds that it is important for military members to have face-to-face experience working with civilians.



Taking advantage of the opportunities to provide hands-on care toa local community allows service members to appreciate our homeland support mission,” said Davila.



She acknowledged that her position as first sergeant of the Sikeston IRT site has afforded her the space to grow her leadership skills.



Davila noted that being in charge of the well-being of Airmen enabled her to see that building human relations is synonymous with leading.



Both Coleman and Davila don’t plan on leaving their newly-developed technical and leadership skills behind when they return home.



“I am gaining an exceptional amount of organizational knowledge from the different branches and active-duty units in both medical and support groups,” said Davila.



Davila and Coleman shared deep gratitude to their home units for allowing them to support this mission and impact both the community and people’s lives.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.23.2023 13:41 Story ID: 447853 Location: SIKESTON, MO, US Hometown: ANNA, IL, US Hometown: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US Hometown: POPLAR BLUFF, MO, US Hometown: SIKESTON, MO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SCANG Airmen gain new perspectives through Innovative Readiness Training, by A1C Danielle Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.