    Fallen Warrior: Master Sgt. Tara Brown

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Courtesy Story

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    For our Fallen Warrior commemoration this week we remember Master Sgt. Tara Brown, Headquarters Air Force Office of Special Investigation client support technician NCO in charge.

    MSgt Brown graduated high school in Deltona, Florida in 1995 and enlisted in the Air Force soon after. In February 1996, Brown reported to basic training and later completed her technical training at Keesler Air Force Base.

    In 2011, Brown deployed to Kabul, Afghanistan, as a communications squadron advisor for the NATO Air Training Command in Afghanistan. On April 27, 2011, Brown and other three computer systems personnel were working on a project to build a national level communications network in the Air Command and Control Center at Kabul International Airport. Brown was working as an international trainer, teaching basic fundamentals on desktop computers and networking to Afghan air force technicians when a single Afghan gunman opened fire, killing her, seven other active duty Air Force officers and one Air Force civilian.

    Editor's note: The Fallen Warrior series highlights Fallen Warriors who exemplify our core values and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take a moment to honor this week’s hero.

