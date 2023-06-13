Carrie Brockwell to headline July 3 Fort Gregg-Adams Independence Day celebration

Courtesy Photo | The Fort Gregg-Adams Independence Day Celebration is back and will be open to the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Fort Gregg-Adams Independence Day Celebration is back and will be open to the public this year, featuring fireworks and a performance by a local American Idol contestant. Fort Gregg-Adams is celebrating our nation's independence on Monday, July 3 with music, fun and fireworks. This event is open to the public and admission is free. see less | View Image Page

By Jefferson Wolfe

Fort Lee Public Affairs



FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — The Fort Gregg-Adams Independence Day Celebration is back and will be open to the public this year, featuring fireworks and a performance by a local American Idol contestant.



Fort Gregg-Adams is celebrating our nation's independence on Monday, July 3 with music, fun and fireworks. This event is open to the public and admission is free.



American Idol 2022 alum Carrie Brockwell will take the stage at about 7:15 p.m. with fireworks later in the evening. The 17-year-old, a native of Chesterfield County, has Fort Gregg-Adams roots, having performed the lead role in the musical “Annie” at the installation theater when she was 11.



“I would play this over anywhere else on July 3rd because I feel like there’s no better place to be celebrating the nation’s birthday,” she said. “To be with a crowd of people who feel the same way, I think it will be incredible. …I’m excited.”



Brockwell, a vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, has already released an EP called “Impressions.” She describes her music as a mixture of several genres that everyone “can relate to and enjoy.”



The evening starts with music at 5 p.m. Attendees may purchase food and drinks from more than 20 food trucks on site. The KidZone, including bounce houses, sports challenges and climbing walls, opens to everyone at 5:00 p.m. There also will be line dancing and Soldier singing competitions. The U.S. Army TRADOC Band will perform.



Also returning this year is "Salute the Union," a rousing onstage tribute to our nation's 50 states featuring live howitzer blasts, beginning at 9 p.m.



This is the first year since the COVID 19 pandemic started that the event will be open to the public. And it also marks the first Independence Day event since the installation was redesignated in April, honoring retired Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams.



Gregg is the Army’s first Black three-star general and namesake of an Army logistics award. Adams led the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, which excelled in its mission accomplishment in the European Theater of Operations during World War II.



And, of course, the Independence Day fireworks, which begin at about 9:35 p.m.



All visitors aged 18 and older must present a valid driver's license or other government-issued ID to be admitted on the installation. Personal pyrotechnics, tailgating, tents, umbrellas, glass bottles, smoking, backpacks, coolers and pets are not permitted in or around the event area. Clear plastic and mesh see-thru bags will be allowed. The rain date is July 4.



For more information: https://gregg-adams.armymwr.com/happenings/independence-day-celebration