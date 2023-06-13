Exchange Shoppers Generate $214 Million for Military Communities

Courtesy Photo | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers did their part to make life better for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers did their part to make life better for service members and their families, generating $214 million for military communities worldwide last year. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Service members, Veterans, military family members and other authorized shoppers generated $214 million for military communities around the world in 2022 by shopping with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.



100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in military communities, with about 60% supporting on-installation Quality-of-Life programs. Remaining earnings further enhance the shopping experience at PXs, BXs, Expresses worldwide and ShopMyExchange.com.



“It matters where you shop, and every time Airmen, Soldiers, Guardians, Marines, Sailors and military families shop with the Exchange, they help make military communities better places to live and work,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “Whether shopping at a PX or BX, filling up at the Express, dining at an Exchange food court or shopping at ShopMyExchange.com, every member of the military community makes a difference when they use their Exchange benefit.”



In addition to the Army and Air Force, the Exchange serves Navy and Marine Corps communities at select locations. 2022 dividends to each Service totaled:



Army: $116 million

Air Force: $80 million

Marines/Navy: $18 million



2022 saw $8.5 billion in revenue for the Exchange and $356 million in dividends-eligible earnings. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



