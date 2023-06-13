USCGC Bear (WMEC 901) returns home following 65-day deployment

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The USCGC Bear (WMEC 910) returned home to Coast Guard Base Portsmouth, June 22, 2023, following a 65-day Caribbean Sea patrol.



While underway in the Seventh Coast Guard District’s area of responsibility and in support of Joint Interagency Task Force–South, Bear conducted six counterdrug interdictions and seized a total of 8,558 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $97 million.



Bear conducted counterdrug operations as part of a multi-faceted approach to combatting illicit narcotics trafficking across maritime borders. Part of this effort included other Coast Guard assets, a Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron aircrew from Jacksonville, Florida, and a deployable specialized forces unit from the Pacific Tactical Law Enforcement Team.



Bear also conducted vertical replenishment with the U.S. Navy vessel Little Rock (LCS-9). Little Rock deployed its SH-60 Seahawk helicopter and crew to successfully deliver 5,566 pounds of seized cocaine to Bear’s flight deck.



Bear moored in Miami, last Friday, and offloaded the combined 14,153 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $186 million.



Interdictions in the Caribbean Sea are performed by members of the U.S. Coast Guard under the authority and control of the Seventh District, headquartered in Miami. Each case will be prosecuted in a court of law.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 15:46 Location: PORTSMOUTH , VA, US