In honor of Pride Month our Pearl Pride Employee Resource Group (ERG) shared commonly asked Q&A's:



What is Pride?



Pride month is observed in June to commemorate the Stonewall riots, when the residents of Greenwich Village in New York City fought back in response to a violent police raid on a gay and lesbian bar called the Stonewall Inn. Bar patrons were strip-searched and beaten as officers attempted to arrest them; at the time, being identifiably homosexual was a crime punishable by anything from prison time to forcible institutionalization, which could entail shock therapy, castration, and lobotomization. The ensuing riots and protests led to the formation of an organized political movement to end the criminalization of homosexuality and eventually gain equal rights and protections under the law, a struggle that continues to this day.



The word “Pride” can have a negative connotation when associated with the meaning “exaggerated self-esteem,” but Pride can also mean “consciousness of one’s own dignity” or “a feeling of satisfaction from a relationship, association, achievement, or possession that can be seen as a source of honor or respect.” When the LGBTQ+ community celebrates Pride, we recognize the dignity, courage, and resilience of our community in the face of shame, oppression, and violence.



The month-long observation of Pride typically honors LGBTQ+ history and culture with commemorations of the dead, educational workshops, film festivals, and art exhibitions; and includes a parade and parties to build community in joyful celebration. Allies are always welcome to join their LGBTQ+ friends at Pride.



How can I be an ally? What does it mean to be an ally?



An ally is a person who has a genuine concern for the well-being, equal rights, and fair treatment for a specific group of people without belonging to that group themself, and chooses to act on that concern by providing support and advocacy.



Ways to be an effective ally include:



Learning – ask questions, read up on news and issues, and have the courage to say “I don’t know.” Reputable sources like The Trevor Project, the Human Rights Campaign, and GLAAD are great places to get started.



Connecting – get to know us. Generally speaking, we’re the same as you in every other part of our lives except for being LGBTQ+. The things we have in common outnumber the ways we are different.



Listening – there are measurable ways we are sometimes treated differently than other people. Trust that an LGBTQ+ person knows their own experience and what their community has experienced, and that something that might seem harmless from an outside perspective could be harmful due to historical context or other hidden factors that might not seem obvious.



Standing up –Be open about your support. If you see or hear about an unfair rule or policy, or see someone being treated in an offensive or discriminatory manner, say something. As an ally, your voice often carries more weight than those of the people you support, or it may be safer for you to speak out. Your advocacy could have a powerful effect on the situation.



Forgiving – we are all human, and there may be times when a mistake is made or feelings are hurt. Be open to having the hard conversations, and forgive yourself and move forward when things don’t go according to plan.



Why does the Pride flag have so many colors and what do they all represent?



Pride flag made of six stripes each representing a different word: red for life, orange for healing, yellow for sunlight, green for nature, blue for serenity and purple for spirit



The Pride flag as we know it today was designed by artist Gilbert Baker in 1979. The six colors (red, orange, yellow, green, indigo, and violet) represent life, healing, sunlight, nature, serenity, and spirit.

Additional pride flags have been designed since then, building on the meaning of Baker’s 6-stripe rainbow flag. A popular one you may see is known as the Progress Flag or the Quasar flag – it has white, pink, blue, brown, and black chevrons representing transgender people, LGBTQ+ people of color, and those living with or who have died of HIV/AIDS to show that within the LGBTQ+ community there is still a lot of progress to be made. There are also flags for specific identities, such as the Lesbian, Bisexual, and Transgender pride flags.



What is Pearl Pride ERG and who is it for?



Employee Resource Groups are employee-led groups that aim to build work environments where everyone has equal opportunities to succeed and usually focus on employees who share a characteristic that may present unique challenges in the workplace. Pearl Pride is an ERG focused on LGBTQ+ employees and advocates for LGBTQ+ employees’ rights, provides resources, and advises command on recruitment and retention of LGBTQ+ employees to create a community of inclusion, allyship, and respect. Membership is open to all shipyard employees interested in supporting this goal, regardless of gender, orientation, or military/civilian status.



Where can I go if I have questions or want to seek support?



Pearl Pride ERG has a page on the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Sharepoint which has a “Helpful Information” tab with links to resources and references, as well as meeting dates and locations.

