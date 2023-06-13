Walter Reed recognized by organ procurement agency

Photo By Bernard Little | Douglas “DJ” Jordan performs during a Donate Life Month event at Walter Reed in...... read more read more Photo By Bernard Little | Douglas “DJ” Jordan performs during a Donate Life Month event at Walter Reed in 2017. Jordan is a living testament of the benefits of organ donation. He has been living quite a full and accomplished life since his organ transplants, one which occurred at Walter Reed in 2014. see less | View Image Page

By Bernard S. Little

WRNMMC Command Communications

Infinite Legacy, formerly the Washington Regional Transplant Community, recently recognized Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) with a Gold Award for WRNMMC’s compliance and timeliness within the organ and tissue procurement network.

Walter Reed is the sole Department of Defense’s military medical treatment facility that does organ transplants (kidney). The medical center averages approximately 50 procedures annually and is rated as a 5-STAR program by Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients (SRTR), a regulatory body that tracks transplant program outcomes, according to Sharriff McGee, a registered nurse and program director for Organ Transplant Service at WRNMMC.

Infinite Legacy, an organization focused on saving and enhancing lives through organ and tissue donation, serves nearly 10 million people in Maryland, Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., (DMV) facilitating organ, eye and tissue donation and educating people about the importance of registering to be a donor. The organization works with nearly 70 hospitals and eight transplant centers within the DMV to decrease the number of people waiting for a lifesaving transplant.

“WRNMMC has utilized Infinite Legacy for a number of years in support of the congressionally-mandated National Organ and Tissue Procurement Network for the donation and procurement of functional human organs and tissues following the death of a donor, for transplantation, research, therapy, or education,” explained Navy Lt. Cmdr. Sarah Hull, critical care clinical nurse specialist at WRNMMC.

Air Force Maj. Eliza Pacis received the award on behalf of Walter Reed from Infinite Legacy on May 3. “She had been the charge nurse in the surgical intensive care unit (SICU) when critically-ill patients registered as organ donors arrived to the unit,” Hull said. “She wanted to improve the process of organ procurement for the hospital for future patients, their families, and for the nursing staff,” Hull stated.

“Since then, we have created a small working group with Infinite Legacy to update our hospital policy and coordinated and performed trainings to increase staff awareness of clinical triggers and the resources Infinite Legacy provides,” Hull added.

Douglas “DJ” Jordan is a living testament of the benefits of organ donation. He has been living quite a full and accomplished life since his organ transplants, one which occurred at Walter Reed in 2014.

A retired master sergeant, Jordan served more than 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, singing and performing around the globe as a vocalist in a military jazz ensemble. He would ultimately receive a liver and two kidney transplants, and then go on to become a champion for organ donation. His second kidney transplant was at Walter Reed in 2014.

“My brother came forth to donate his kidney, but he was not a match,” said Jordan. “We went into the swap program, which meant he would donate one of his kidneys to someone who he is a match with so I could get a kidney from someone who matched me.

“I still ask myself to this day, ‘How could someone be that giving,’” Jordan added. “[My brother] donated his kidney to a complete stranger, and a complete stranger gave of themselves to me, so that I could have a better life,” he said.

McGee explained that Walter Reed’s Transplant Service has “a robust living donor kidney program that participates in the National Kidney Registry (NKR) kidney exchange program which creates more transplant opportunities for our patients.” If a patient has a donor who may not be compatible with him or her, the name of the patient is placed in a national kidney pool to get a compatible donor. The donor’s name is also placed in the pool as a possible donor for a potential recipient elsewhere.

For more information about WRNMMC Organ Transplant Service, visit walterreed.tricare.mil/transplant or call 301-295-4331 to speak with a transplant coordinator.