Add a Caregiver to Your TRICARE Express Scripts Account

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Are you a TRICARE beneficiary with an Express Scripts account for your prescription drugs? If you are, you can now add authorized caregivers to your online account. Why the change? Because TRICARE understands that you may sometimes need support in managing your medications.



“Family members, friends, or professional health care providers, such as in-home nurses, can each play the important role of caregiver,” said U.S. Public Health Service Cmdr. Teisha Robertson, a pharmacist with the Defense Health Agency’s Pharmacy Operations Division. “For many beneficiaries who take one or more medications, adding a caregiver means you can have help managing your prescription, if and when you need it.”



Express Scripts manages the TRICARE Pharmacy Program. When you add a caregiver to your Express Scripts online account, you’re authorizing the caregiver to manage your prescriptions as well as your Express Scripts account.



Your caregiver will be able to:

• Order your prescriptions

• Pick up your prescriptions (restrictions may apply)

• Check your order status

• Set your communications preferences

• Answer Express Scripts’ questions about orders on your behalf

• Manage shipping and payment information

• Cancel your prescriptions



You can have up to eight caregivers on your account. However, adding caregivers to your account doesn’t replace you as the account manager. You’ll still be able to manage your profile and prescriptions yourself.



Keep in mind that adding caregivers to your Express Scripts account is optional. It’s also your choice to remove a caregiver from your account if you need to.



Before you add a caregiver to your account, you’ll need some information about your caregiver:

• First and last name

• Date of birth

• Email address

• Phone number



Follow these steps to add caregivers to your Express Scripts account:

• Go to Express Scripts

• Log in to your account

• Click on “Account” at the top of the page

• Choose “Add a Caregiver” from the drop-down menu

• Follow the prompts on the page



Your caregivers will need your username and password to access your Express Scripts account. They’ll access your account the same way you do. If you’re a caregiver and hold a person’s power of attorney, the account holder must add you as a caregiver.



As described in the TRICARE Pharmacy Program Handbook, you can fill your prescriptions in several ways, including:

• Military pharmacies

• TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery

• TRICARE retail network pharmacies

• Non-network pharmacies



Caregivers may be able to pick up prescriptions for you at a military pharmacy. Keep in mind, however, the process may vary by pharmacy. Be sure to call your military pharmacy to ask what you need to do to have someone else pick up your prescription.



TRICARE and Express Scripts are your partners to ensure you and your caregivers can manage your prescriptions easily and effectively. Make the most of your pharmacy benefit by using all the features available to you through your online account and the Express Scripts mobile app. If you have questions, call Express Scripts at 1-877-363-1303.



