NNSY VET-ERG Retires Flags with Honor

Photo By Shelby West | PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Members of NNSY Veteran Employee Readiness Group fold old and worn U.S. flags that were collected as part of an annual drive for the Retire Your Flag Program. This year the VET-ERG ERG collected 139 flags which they presented to Sturtevant Funeral Home in a ceremony, June 14, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Shelby West)

“We meet to celebrate Flag Day because this flag …is the emblem of our unity, our power, our thought and purpose as a nation…We celebrate the day of its birth; and from its birth until now it has witnessed a great history, has floated on high the symbol of great events of a great plan of life worked out by a great people…” – Woodrow Wilson, June 14, 1917



Every U.S. flag has a story to tell, each bearing witness to moments great and small throughout history. Officially established as the first Act of Congress on June 14, 1777, it wasn’t until 1916 that President Woodrow Wilson issued a presidential proclamation designating June 14 as Flag Day.



Onboard Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), Flag Day holds a particular resonance for Veteran Employee Readiness Group (VET-ERG) members. Known as the Retire Your Flag Program, the group has been collecting old and worn U.S. flags and donating them to Sturtevant Funeral Home since 2016. Through this program, the flags collected by the VET-ERG are draped over fallen veterans at the time of cremation.



This year, 139 flags were presented to Sturtevant during a ceremony June 14.



“I took the program over from Rick [Nelson] when he retired because I thought it was a great opportunity one, for us to connect to the community, and two, to provide that service of proper disposal of the flags,” said VET-ERG Information Awareness Officer Nicholas Boyle. “When people have to get rid of the flag there are a lot of questions about what to do with them so they end up holding on to them. [Sturtevant] is constantly putting flags in veteran caskets, which is a way for those flags to continue their service. Also, most people at the shipyard don’t realize this, but we do collect them year-round, not just in June.”



Over the years, the VET-ERG has collected hundreds of flags, each with its own story, and this year was no different.



“I was recently going through some things and found this flag,” said Stephanie Callaghan, a Hampton Roads community member who contributed to this year’s collection. “It was the one that my dad flew at half-staff in our backyard after my brother was killed in action in Vietnam in July of 1968. My brother was an Army pilot whose Huey was shot down on a mercy mission to replenish ammunition for ground troops who were hurting for supplies. I thought it was appropriate for this program to honor those who served. It was a mission I admired.”



Callaghan added, “We’re a flag family, and this flag was extra special because of why my dad flew it.”



To learn more about the Retire Your Flag program, visit https://sturtevantfuneralhome.com/retire-your-flag/retire-your-flag.





If you are interested in joining the VET-ERG team, meetings occur on the second Thursday of every month at 8 a.m. in the first-floor conference room of Bldg. M-32. Meetings are open to all shipyard employees. For more information, email the VET-ERG Officer Group at NNSY_VET-ERG_Officers@us.navy.mil.