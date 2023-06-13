Norfolk Naval Shipyard employees embrace Juneteenth with spoken word

Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Although this is not the first Juneteenth event held at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, it is...... read more read more Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Although this is not the first Juneteenth event held at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, it is the first spoken word event where employees were encouraged to provide their thoughts and feelings on what the holiday means to them. see less | View Image Page

(Portsmouth, Va.) – As part of Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) culture of diversity and inclusion, this year, the African American Employee Resource Group (AAERG) held a special event in honor of the upcoming Juneteenth holiday.



The shipyard’s AAERG led the celebration of “Embracing Juneteenth” on June 15, to not only honor the holiday but to educate everyone on its historical significance to America.



“I hope our guests leave with a better understanding of Juneteenth, how the holiday came to be and its significance,” said NNSY AAERG Chairman Michael Taylor.



“In 1863, during the American Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared over 3 million slaves living in the Confederate states to be free. More than two years would pass, however, before the news reached African Americans living in Texas. It was not until Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, that the state’s residents finally learned that slavery had been abolished. The former slaves immediately began to celebrate with prayer, feasting, song, and dance,” Taylor added.



Although this is not the first Juneteenth event held at NNSY, it is the first spoken word event where employees were encouraged to provide their thoughts and feelings on what the holiday means to them.



“Today’s interpretations will register with each person differently and our hope is that the momentum generated from this event does not become dormant,” said Taylor.



One of the participants in the event, NNSY Welder Angela Simmons, discussed what this opportunity meant to her personally.



“Once I got into the office, I sat down and was eating my oatmeal and then the thoughts started coming to me and I was just writing and writing,” said Simmons. “The poem just flowed out of me, it was like God just spoke through me.”



Simmons further stated, “I called my Mom first and read the poem to her and she said, ‘wow, you almost had me in tears,’ and then I called the AAERG Chairman and read it to him. I was very excited about it, because I wanted to share my voice with regards to Juneteenth.”



“Everyone should take this opportunity to educate themselves on Juneteenth,” added Simmons. “Search for Juneteenth activities that are happening in your community and join the celebrations with this new knowledge that will give the day more meaning to you and your family.”



Are you interested in joining NNSY’s AAERG? If so, please reach out to Mr. Michael Taylor, Chairman at michael.taylor144.civ@us.navy.mil, office (757) 967-3286 or cell (757) 575-5026.