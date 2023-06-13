Resiliency in Focus: ADAB Chapel Office Commits to Serving Airmen

AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates – Service members often take advantage of deployments to achieve personal and professional goals. Being deployed, however, can be a stressful time for an individual which is where the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Chapel Team plays their part.



The 380th AEW Chapel Team’s mission in partnership with volunteers, first sergeants, Mental Health, Sexual Assault and Prevention, Equal Opportunity, and Military Family Life Counseling is to enhance members of Team ADAB’s spiritual and mental pillar accelerating mission readiness.



“We provide seven different worship services, along with privileged communication in a counseling setting, bible study sessions, and we’re partnering with the cultural heritage center to offer monthly trips to the Grand Mosque,” said Maj. Joseph Kamphuis, 380th AEW chaplain.



Deployments can be difficult. While there may be hiccups along the way and it may feel like an eternity, Kamphuis says perspective is key.



“People get so caught up with what they’re feeling and experiencing in the present moment that they forget there’s a future in front of them,” said Kamphuis. “Even though you’re on deployment for four to six months, that’s just a short time frame when you consider your entire life.”



In an effort to allow more flexibility for service members with different duty hours, the chapel office also holds a worship service on the flightline side of base.



“We started a worship service on the flightline side of base this past Sunday with the help of Master Sgt. Julie Sabin, 380th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron first sergeant,” said Master Sgt. Christopher Jeffers, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Religious Affairs superintendent. “This helps take care of service members who may not be able to make it over to chapel because they’re working.”



The chapel team also has plans to provide a fellowship luncheon every Sunday in the DV room of the Windy’s Dining Facility.



When they are not busy devising different ways to better serve Airmen, Jeffers said that the chapel team likes to go out and engage with different units around the base.



“We try to go out and see different units, so they’re familiar with us and more comfortable with coming to see us when the hard times come,” said Jeffers. “Engaging with Airmen is our primary mission on deployment.”



For Jeffers, he wants Airmen that are having difficulties on deployment to know they are not alone and encourage them to reach out for help.



“Don’t suffer in silence,” said Jeffers. “There are plenty of people and organizations here on base to help you cope with your daily stressors.”



For more information about worship services and religious resources available to you, contact the chapel office at 484-6357 or email 380aew.hc@adab.afcent.af.mil.

