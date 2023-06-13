I can still remember the simultaneous excitement and fear on my mother’s face when I told her I was joining the military.



She witnessed first-hand how hard I was struggling after the COVID-19 Pandemic had left me a college drop-out, working a dead-end job at my cousin's mechanic shop, hating my life.



My mom was so proud that I was going to turn it around and do something so amazing as to serve my country, but she was scared. Sure, she was concerned about me being so far from home and the possibility of her youngest son being sent off to war.



But she was more afraid of the fact that I’d get pushed around because I’m gay.



My mother saw the stigma surrounding gay men during the AIDS epidemic, as well as the military-brand McCarthyism that was “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”



Events such as the 1999 media frenzy surrounding the death of Barry Witchell, a soldier who was bludgeoned to death in his sleep by a fellow soldier on the suspicion he was gay, only reaffirmed my mom’s belief that society had it out for homosexuals.



At least she had the comfort of knowing we lived in the suburbs of Los Angeles County in Southern California, one of most pro-LGBTQ+ areas you can live in America. It’s hard to worry about your gay son not being accepted when every June, the streets of LA are practically littered with rainbow flags and other Pride Month iconography.



While my mother was worried about me being around unsavory characters from more intolerant areas of the country, I was excited to make a fresh new start and see where a life in the armed services would take me.



Before I left for basic military training, she pleaded with me to not disclose my sexuality out of fear that I’d be harrassed, or worse, end up like Barry Witchell. It’s a fool's errand to tell a mother to not worry about her child, but I promised her I was going to be ok.



Since that day, I’ve spent almost two years in the Air Force, and I cannot express how wrong she was.



But not in the way you might think.



I could go on about how the military has taken a 180 since DADT, celebrating its LGBTQ+ service members during Pride Month and educating others about the history surrounding Pride, but truth be told, these things mean little to me because I’ve never really felt the connection to the “LGBTQ+ community.”



Now, I’m not ignorant to the plights of those who have come before me. I consider myself so lucky to be living in the 21st Century; to benefit from the sacrifices of those who faced persecution and discrimination in order to obtain the historical victories of repealing the ban on same-sex practices, ending DADT policies, and securing same-sex marriage in the United States.



I’m delighted to say that because of these triumphs, I am in more of an equal standing with my heterosexual counterparts than I would have been at any other point in history.



But it’s that idea of equality between homosexuals and heterosexuals is why I find myself more akin to the very people my mother tried to warn me about before I joined the military.



Growing up where I did, you’d tend to learn many of the preconceived ideas about the type of people who live in “The South.” Let’s just say, fears of hate crimes were practically the consensus among my gay friends, with my mother sharing similar concern. What a surprise it would be to them that since enlisting, the majority of my friends are the very country dwellers I was told to be wary of.



Don’t get me wrong, they hit some stereotypes right on the nail, their sense of humor most notably getting them into all sorts of trouble, but I have never come across a group of people who have treated me more like an individual, rather than isolating my entire being to my sexual preference.



My friends from Mississippi, Georgia and South Carolina, just to name a few states of origin, see me more as an equal than I felt among my gay friends in the past by approaching the fact of my sexuality with one simple thought:



“So what?”



Some of my past friends were the type of people who would spend unhealthy amounts of time on social media, spending their free time engaging in arguments with random strangers across the nation about the most random topics turned political. This was especially true when discussing anything regarding the “LGBTQ+ community,” and despite our friendship, I was not spared when I happened to disagree.



They have gone so far as to literally berate me and call me, a gay man, homophobic because of my dislike of drag, my traditional religious beliefs, or other oppositions I had that one could consider counter to the homosexual stereotype.



My new friends?



Their only concern is how we are going to spend our weekends.



They want to know if anyone can bring their truck to go pick up some furniture they just bought from an online auctioning group, or if the weather is warm enough to take the dirt bikes and four-wheelers out to the river and go camping.



The questions they ask are about who’s chipping in for the steaks we’re cooking for our group dinners, which board is the best when playing Mario Party, or who wants to go out to comedy night and have a drink.



To them, I’m more than just another homosexual who’s expected to subscribe to a particular behavior or way of thought.



I am the culmination of my passions, goals, skills, beliefs, successes, failures, and moral code that work in tandem with my immutable characteristics to help define my unique experience in life.



To them, first and foremost, I am Michael.



Though I will admit, there are some areas where a member of the “LGBTQ+ community” can relate to me more than others. It’s easy to identify with and be empathetic towards anyone who has had to present themselves to those they most care about and reveal a part of their identity that not everyone will accept, but that’s always felt more like a shared trauma to me.



A number of my high school and college friendships were strengthened because of that common experience, but in the end, it would always devolve into a one-sided fire storm after they got sick of my disagreements with how the “LGBTQ+ community” claims to fight for our rights and chooses to represent us.



We could always discuss how a certain adult dating app wasn’t good for the long-term health of the gay community or how to make the adoption process easier for same-sex couples, but when it came to whether or not drag shows belonged outside an adult venue, I was apparently the one against gay rights.



Maybe my experience happened the way it did because I grew up in Southern California. Since my permanent change of station to Alaska, I’ve found solace in a couple service members from rural backgrounds who share my experience: people who joined the service to make something of themselves, not to be recognized solely by their sexuality.



While I may have differing opinions on the need for Pride Month and other LGBTQ+ topics, I do respect how much the Department of Defense has tried to do right by all their service members.



To be honest though, I’m more thankful for my friends and how far our recent generations have come in the tolerance of same-sex relationships.



Of course, my mother gets confused when I tell her all these things, but she’s just happy to hear that she was wrong about my friends and that I’m enjoying my military career so far.



Now the only thing she has to worry about is if I’ll come home singing country music next Christmas.

