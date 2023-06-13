Peterson SFB to Begin Initiating DUI Checkpoints

Thinking of driving under the influence of alcohol? Don’t Underestimate It.



Every 39 minutes in the United States there is someone dying from a drunk-driving related car crash. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, between 2020 and 2021 there was a 14% increase in those who died in alcohol-impaired driving traffic deaths. To provide greater context, in the past decade, an average of 10,000 Americans have died each year in accidents involving alcohol.



According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado had 271 impaired driving fatalities on the roads in 2022—an increase from the 255 lives lost in 2021. These deaths are all preventable.



Even if drinking and driving doesn’t kill you or others, being charged with one has life altering impacts. Charges range from misdemeanors to felony offenses, driver’s license revocation and even jail time. A first-time offense can cost the impaired driver upwards of $10,000 and beyond in fines and legal fees.



Service members are no exception to the law and the 21st Security Forces Squadron is ensuring accountability. Into the foreseeable future, 21 SFS will be initiating random DUI check points alongside the help of the Colorado Springs Police Department.



Tim Omdal, 21 SFS deputy director, explains that these check points will be used to keep the personnel of Peterson SFB accountable and understanding the severity of a DUI charge.



“For military members found to have committed DUI on a DoD installation, unit commanders impose a wide array of administrative tools, from administrative paperwork to an Article 15, establishment of an unfavorable information file or placement on the control roster. A DUI on base will automatically result in the loss of driving privileges on all DoD installations for a minimum of one year.”



Still thinking of driving under the influence of alcohol? Consequences for military members charged with DUI do not only exist on DoD installations but also off base and they come with even more severe consequences.



“For DUIs occurring off base civilian prosecutors will likely handle the case. If an enlisted member is convicted or pleads guilty their commanders are required to begin administrative discharge processing, and commanders may initiate discharge processing for officers that are convicted or plead guilty,” said Omdal. “A DUI off base comes with heavy fines, increase in insurance and loss of driving privileges on and off base.”



To further prevent Airmen and Guardians from drinking and driving, Peterson SFB, in conjunction with 21 SFS, began an approved rideshare service that can access the installation.



Over three dozen Uber drivers have been vetted and service Peterson SFB with validated defense biometric identification system credentials. This ridesharing service now offers a way for personnel living on Peterson SFB to safely return home.



Beyond Peterson’s ridesharing service, it is important to note a few measures to prevent yourself and others from driving intoxicated.



1. Plan ahead and have a selected designated driver. This driver is someone who will not drink throughout the night and can safely return you and others home.



2. Always be a wingman! Never let yourself or friends drive when alcoholic drinks have been consumed.



3. When in doubt, use your resources. If not able to get ahold of a ridesharing service, call a friend, family member, supervisor, etc.

Drinking and driving is never an option and Omdal stresses the importance of seeking Peterson prevention programs such as the ridesharing service on base.



“There is no reason why a member needs to get behind the wheel of a vehicle impaired and put themselves and innocent bystanders in danger. 21 SFS is committed to keeping our base and community safe.”



For further information regarding the Peterson SFB ride sharing program, contact the Peterson SFB Visitor Center at 719-556-6660.



Seeking help? Contact the Peterson SFB Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment (ADAPT) program by emailing usaf.peterson.21sw-mdg.mbx.21-mdg-adapt@mail.mil or by calling the Peterson SFB Mental Health facility at 719-556-7804.

