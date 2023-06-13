Serving with Pride

Community, connectedness and an opportunity to be amongst members of the LGBTQ+ community are some of the examples that Lt. Nick Grant, an embedded mental health oﬃcer at Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Paciﬁc, shared about on his feelings about Pride Month.



When the “Don’t ask, Don’t tell” (DADT) policy was repealed in 2011, Grant remembered thinking for the ﬁrst time that serving in the Navy might ﬁnally be an option for his future career.



“I remember feeling both excited and relieved when DADT was repealed,” said Grant. “At that time, I was a graduate student working on my PhD in clinical psychology and speciﬁcally focusing my research in LGBTQ mental health.”



At that moment, as Grant was thinking of the opportunity it presented to himself, he was excited for this monumental step forward in the LGBTQ movement because it would not close oﬀ part of who he was.



“Today, one of my favorite parts of sharing my story is sharing with people that I am an out and proud gay naval oﬃcer who gets to provide direct support to the surface warfare community and the ships homeported here in Pearl Harbor, which is truly something that would never have been possible under DADT,” said Grant.



As an out gay cisgender man, Grant has a background in LGBTQ+ research, public policy and advocacy, and community engagement. He is currently the GLMA: Health Professionals Advancing LGBTQ Equality and past co-chair of the Naval Medical Force Paciﬁc Transgender Care Team (NMFP TGCT).



One positive aspect he shares about being a part of the LGBTQ+ community is how his military career relates directly to the Navy’s commitment to connectedness among every Sailor as part of our culture of excellence.



“Being a part of a community with such a deep history of connectedness and taking care of one another has deﬁnitely made me a strong leader, a better mental healthcare provider and an oﬃcer who values and is dedicated to taking care of our Sailors,” said Grant.

