Theodore Roosevelt observes Juneteenth

Photo By Seaman Carter Radke | PACIFIC OCEAN (June 19, 2023) – U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Schrum, commanding officer of...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Carter Radke | PACIFIC OCEAN (June 19, 2023) – U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Schrum, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), center, and U.S. Sailors cut cake during a Juneteenth observance in the ship’s mess decks, June 19, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability, an evolution that prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission-critical operations, in cooperation with Carrier Air Wing 11 and its squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carter Radke) see less | View Image Page

PACIFIC OCEAN - The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) held a ceremony observing the 158th anniversary of Juneteenth, June 19, 2023.



The ceremony, held on the ship’s enlisted mess decks, featured a brief look into the history of Juneteenth, poem readings and remarks from three key note speakers, including Capt. Brian Schrum, Theodore Roosevelt’s commanding officer.



“This nation is strong because it is made up of volunteer Americans, you and me,” said Schrum. “Each of us from different backgrounds, but joined by an understanding of equality and the need to protect that and our solemn rights from infringement.”



Though the Emancipation Proclamation was made effective in 1863, it could not be implemented in places still under Confederate control. As a result, in the state of Texas, enslaved people would not be free until much later. Freedom to those slaves finally came on June 19, 1865. Over 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, announcing that more than 250,000 enslaved black people in the state were free by executive decree. The day became known as Juneteenth.



Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 3rd Class Calniayh Harrison opened the ceremony with the importance of African American history.



“The evolution black people went through to get where we are today is astonishing,” said Harrison. “Today, when we celebrate Juneteenth, we’re not only celebrating freedom but acknowledging the fight and hardship our ancestors went through to give us this freedom.”



The ceremony had three Sailors read poems of their choice, which signified the struggle of the African American community.



Yeoman 3rd Class Mary Wheeler read the poem, “We Rose,” by Kristina Kay. Logistics Specialist Seaman Lord-Nasir Gales read, “Juneteenth,” by Noah Griffin. Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Kintaira Spinner read the final poem of the event, “Fury and Faith,” by Amanda Gorman



The event concluded with a ceremonial cake cutting by Schrum and members of the command’s multicultural committee.



For more news from USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), visit

http://www.navy.mil/local/cvn71. Join the conversation with TR online at

www.facebook.com/USSTheodoreRoosevelt and at www.twitter.com/TheRealCVN71.