The Navy's Federal Executive Fellowship: Unlocking a Path to Excellence

By: Cmdr. Alex Rios, USN



As a Navy Cryptologic Warfare Officer (CWO), I have had the privilege of serving my country in various capacities at the tactical and operational level, facing the evolving challenges of a rapidly changing world. In the pursuit of knowledge and professional growth, I learned through a fellow CWO about the remarkable opportunity that is the Navy’s Federal Executive Fellowship (FEF). The FEF program offers a unique opportunity to shape the future of any naval officer, especially those in the realm of Information Warfare (IW). I hope to shed some light on the significance of the fellowship, the aspects that provided me with the most value, and why Navy Officers should eagerly seize this chance.



I perceived FEF as a bridge connecting the military and civilian sectors, fostering a deeper understanding of the interplay between national security and policy-making. One of the most remarkable aspects of this program was the exposure it provided to high-level decision-makers within the government, as well as the processes and critical issues faced by our nation. As the U.S. Navy Fellow at the Institute for Defense Analyses (IDA), a Federally Funded Research and Development Center in Alexandria VA, I was granted a front-row seat to participate alongside government agencies, policy institutions, and other think tanks, enabling me to develop a comprehensive understanding of the vast strategic landscape.



For a Navy CWO with a technical background in computer science and electrical engineering, the fellowship offered an invaluable opportunity to delve into political science subjects I had not been regularly exposed to during my career, such as strategic competition and international geopolitics. Additionally, I had the chance to participate in focused studies that were outside my warfare community, e.g. contested logistics, Navy force design. Still, I was allowed to dive deep into the topics of my choosing that would be pivotal for the future of naval warfare, as I believed they represent the forefront of modern conflict and emerging threats. Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, autonomous systems, and Operations in the Information Environment are areas that will equip IW Officers with the necessary knowledge to tackle the challenges of a dynamic and complex security environment.



The value of the fellowship extends far beyond the immediate benefits for individuals. Alumni of the program become a part of a larger network of like-minded Navy strategists, forming enduring relationships within our cohort, as well as among the various think tanks and academic centers to which we were assigned. These connections will facilitate information sharing, cooperation, and innovation, ultimately strengthening our military’s ability to address unforeseen difficulties. As I reflect on my time at IDA, I am struck by the tremendous impact it has had on my personal and professional growth. The insights I gained during this program have transformed me into a more capable and adaptable thinker and leader. Equipped with a broader strategic understanding how we must face our conflicts of the future, I am confident in my ability, and our Navy’s ability, to navigate the ever-changing landscape of national security.



To my fellow Navy officers, I urge you to seize the opportunity the Federal Executive Fellowship presents. Embrace the chance to expand your horizons, deepen your knowledge, and contribute to shaping the future of our Navy. By applying for this program, you embark on a journey that will enhance your capability to serve our nation with excellence.



To find more information about fellowships please review the NAVADMIN 133/23 Academic Year 2024-2025 (AY2024-2025) Strategist and National Security Fellowships and Graduate Education Scholarship Programs Call for Applications: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Portals/55/Messages/NAVADMIN/NAV2023/NAV23133.txt?ver=PdAi7O3JB6RGUIDqaevAOQ%3d%3d



AY2024-25 applications are due to Navy Personnel Command no later than September 1, 2023. All supplemental information to the selection board must be received no later than September 22, 2023. Details about requirements, how to apply and points of contacts for questions are in the NAVADMIN. Thank you!



The opinions expressed are those of the author do not reflect those of IDA, the Department of the Navy, or the Department of Defense.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 09:55 Story ID: 447614 Location: US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Navy's Federal Executive Fellowship: Unlocking a Path to Excellence, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.